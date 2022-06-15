AAHFN’s 18th Annual Meeting Returns to Orlando Today
AAHFN's 18th Annual Meeting returns In-Person this Thursday, June 16th to Saturday, June 18th with Pre-Conference Workshops taking place on Wednesday, June 15thMOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) is returning to In-Person Meetings this week with the 18th Annual Meeting, from Thursday, June 16th to Saturday, June 18th with Pre-Conference Workshops taking place on Wednesday, June 15th. The meeting, which is taking place at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida, is tailored to address the educational needs of members of the heart failure team including nurses, physicians, pharmacists, and early career trainees.
"Heart failure continues to be a major public health issue , and implementation of the updated guidelines for treatment are more important than ever . The AAHFN annual meeting will discuss the new guidelines for treatment, how to apply the guidelines and how to manage these complex patients using new technology that all improve patient outcomes." , Linda Wick, AAHFN President
The primary purpose of the AAHFN Annual Meeting is to provide nurses, nurse practitioners, and other health care professionals contemporary research and information on medical management, device therapies, and care strategies for patients and caregivers living with heart failure.
Throughout the Annual Meeting, the AAHFN will:
• Provide expert presentations of current evidence-based practice in the heart failure space, addressing a diverse topic variety and presenter background and expertise.
• Provide opportunities for networking with colleagues of various practice settings and clinical backgrounds
After attending this activity, attendees will:
• Recognize how emerging technologies and new guidelines can improve the lives of patients living with heart failure
• Improve ability to communicate with patients, caregivers, and members of the multidisciplinary team
• Demonstrate enhanced skills and professionalism in care of the patient across the heart failure continuum
• Identify healthcare services to improve patient care and quality of life
Attendance to AAHFN’s Annual Meeting will award over 25 Continuing Education Hours (CEUs), which can be used towards heart failure certification requirements. More information regarding certification can be found at https://www.aahfn.org/mpage/certificationboard. Annual Meeting content will also be recorded so attendees have the option to attend educational sessions live in-person, as well as on demand after the event! This is also a great option for those that are interested in attending the meeting but are unable to do so due to prior commitments, conflicts or health/travel concerns. For more information on AAHFN’s 18th Annual Meeting or for more heart failure related content, please visit www.aahfn.org.
About Heart Failure
Heart failure, which means the heart does not contract with enough force to pump sufficient blood throughout the body, is a debilitating and life-threatening condition, affecting nearly 6 million Americans.(1,2) It is the leading cause of hospitalization among Americans over the age of 65.(3) Heart failure presents a major and growing health-economic burden that currently exceeds $30 billion in the United States, which accounts for both direct and indirect costs.(1,4)
About the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN)
The AAHFN is a nonprofit specialty organization dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice, and research to improve heart failure patient outcomes. The goal of AAHFN is to set the standards for heart failure nursing care. The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses unites professionals, patients and caregivers in the support and advancement of heart failure practice, education, and research, thus promoting optimal patient outcomes. AAHFN serves as the interface for sharing ideas, translating research findings into practice, and setting priorities for the future. AAHFN focuses on patients across all environments of care from the hospital, to the clinic, to home.
