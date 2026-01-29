New Scientific Statement Guides Clinicians on How to Integrate Digital Health Tools Into Heart Failure Care

As integrated health technologies increasingly shape the future of heart failure management, this paper provides critical guidance on how innovation can be translated into meaningful clinical impact.” — Laura Peters, DNP, FNP-C, FACC, FHFSA

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new scientific statement provides clinicians with practical guidance on how to integrate digital health tools into everyday heart failure care - moving beyond isolated devices toward coordinated, team-based, and actionable systems of care. Published jointly by the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses and the Heart Failure Society of America, “Integrated Health Technologies in Heart Failure” outlines how clinicians can implement interoperable digital tools that support clinical decision-making, streamline workflows, and enable timely responses to patient data.Rather than focusing on individual technologies in isolation, the statement emphasizes how integrated health technologies (IHT) can be embedded into existing care pathways, linking remote monitoring, electronic health records, and interdisciplinary teams to translate patient-generated data into meaningful clinical action.“As integrated health technologies increasingly shape the future of heart failure management, this paper provides timely and critical guidance on how innovation can be translated into meaningful clinical impact,” said Laura Peters, DNP, FNP-C, FACC, FHFSA, AAHFN Board Member and co-lead author of the statement. “The collaboration between the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses and the Heart Failure Society of America reflects a unified commitment to leveraging technology thoughtfully—enhancing quality of life, reducing hospitalizations, and addressing disparities to ensure progress benefits all patients.”The statement reviews evidence across a range of technologies, including traditional telemonitoring, mobile health–based remote monitoring, and implantable devices, while identifying why many programs fall short in real-world practice. The authors highlight that outcomes improve only when digital data are paired with defined workflows, clinician accountability, and rapid clinical response—such as medication titration, follow-up calls, or care plan adjustments.To support implementation, the statement outlines strategies for incorporating IHT into routine practice, including establishing clear protocols for alert triage, leveraging interdisciplinary teams to distribute workload, integrating patient-generated data into EHR dashboards, and training clinicians and patients to support sustained engagement. Special attention is given to reducing disparities through device-lending programs, low-tech options, and targeted patient education.The authors also identify priorities for future research, including machine learning–based alert triage, predictive modeling, automation to reduce clinician burden, and evaluation of cost-effectiveness to support scalability and reimbursement.The Integrated Health Technologies in Heart Failure: A Scientific Statement from the Heart Failure Society of America and American Association of Heart Failure Nurses is published in the Journal of Cardiopulmonary and Acute Care (Heart and Lung), available online at www.heartandlung.org Key Highlights from the Statement: Interoperability is key. Seamless data flow between devices, EHRs, and clinicians is the foundation of integrated care. Remote monitoring works best when clinicians respond with timely, actionable feedback, not just data uploads. The greatest benefits occur among patients with recent HF hospitalizations or advanced NYHA class. Stable, well-compensated patients may derive limited benefits from intensive monitoring. Patient engagement drives success. Adherence ≥ 70% linked to lower hospitalizations and mortality (OSICAT trial), which underscores the importance of empowering patients with feedback, tech support, and easy-to-use tools. Leverage interdisciplinary teams. Physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and social workers play a central role in monitoring, triage, therapy optimization, and patient education. Future research should explore machine learning-based alert triage, predictive modeling, and automated decision support to reduce clinician burden and enhance scalability.###About The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN)The AAHFN is a specialty organization dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research to improve heart failure patient outcomes. Heart failure is our exclusive interest and passion. Our goal is to set the standards for heart failure nursing care.The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) unites professionals in the support and advancement of heart failure practice, education and research to promote optimal patient outcomes. AAHFN is dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research with the goal of setting the standards for heart failure nursing care. Find more information about AAHFN by visiting http://www.aahfn.org About the Heart Failure Society of AmericaThe Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.About the Journal of Cardiopulmonary and Acute CareHeart & Lung: The Journal of Cardiopulmonary and Acute Care, the official publication of The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses, presents original, peer-reviewed articles on techniques, advances, investigations, and observations related to the care of patients with acute and critical illness and patients with chronic cardiac or pulmonary disorders.

