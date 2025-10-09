American Association of Heart Failure Nurses Announces Karyn Lockshine, CAE as Chief Executive Officer

While Karyn’s responsibilities remain the same, this title change acknowledges her visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and the pivotal role she plays in advancing the mission of AAHFN.” — Robin Miller, President of the AAHFN Board of Directors

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) announces that Karyn Lockshine, CAE has been named Chief Executive Officer. Lockshine has served as the organization’s Executive Director since 2015. The AAHFN Board of Directors voted unanimously to update her title to reflect both the scope of her leadership and the evolving complexity of today’s healthcare and nonprofit landscape.“While Karyn’s responsibilities remain the same, this title change acknowledges her visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and the pivotal role she plays in advancing the mission of AAHFN,” said Robin Miller, DNP, MPH, ACNP-BC, CHFN, President of the AAHFN Board of Directors. “Under her direction, the organization has expanded its reach, strengthened its voice in the heart failure community, and built a powerful foundation for future growth.”Lockshine has been with AAHFN for more than a decade, leading the association through periods of progress and innovation. During her tenure, AAHFN has enhanced its educational offerings, expanded partnerships with industry and healthcare organizations, and elevated the visibility of heart failure nurses as essential members of the care team.Before joining AAHFN, Lockshine served as Executive Director for the Society for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance (SCMR) and as Associate Executive Director for the International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS). Before her work in the nonprofit sector, she was a producer and director for NJN Public Television, where she refined her storytelling skills and developed a passion for connecting people through impactful communication.“I am deeply honored by this recognition,” said Lockshine. “AAHFN represents some of the most compassionate, knowledgeable, and dedicated professionals in healthcare. I remain committed to amplifying their voices and supporting their vital work in improving the lives of patients and families affected by heart failure.”

