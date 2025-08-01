Robin Miller Elected President of the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses for 2025–2026

Robin Miller to lead AAHFN with a vision of collaboration, education, and advocacy to advance heart failure nursing nationwide

MT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) proudly announces the election of Robin Miller, DNP, MPH, ACNP‑BC, CHFN, as President for the 2025–2026 term.Robin Miller brings over 15 years of advanced practice in heart failure nursing to this leadership role. She is an acute care nurse practitioner within the Advanced Heart Failure Program at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, specializing in the management of advanced heart failure, cardiogenic shock, mechanical circulatory support (MCS), and pre and post cardiac transplant care. She also provides caregiver education across the region, emphasizing early recognition and treatment of acute heart conditions.Dr. Miller holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from the University of Arizona, a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) from UCLA, a Master of Public Health (MPH) from Loma Linda University, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from California State University, Fresno. She is board‑certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and holds the Heart Failure Nurse Certification from AAHFN. In addition to her clinical practice, she serves as Assistant Professor in the AGACNP Program at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), where she has been on faculty since 2014.Robin has been an active member of the Annual Meeting Committee and was previously part of the Advanced Heart Failure Symposium Committee. She recently participated in a joint AAHFN program designed to engage nurses in cardiogenic shock management at the Houston Shock Symposium, further demonstrating her commitment to advancing education and collaboration in the field of heart failure care.As President, Robin Miller has outlined a vision rooted in honoring the legacy of AAHFN’s founding members, who dedicated themselves to highlighting and advancing heart failure nursing through research, education, and patient advocacy. She is committed to ensuring that care meets patients where they are, spanning critical care, interventional cardiology, nephrology, pulmonology, emergency and urgent care, palliative care, and rehabilitation. Her presidential theme, Heart Failure: Better Together, emphasizes the power of collaboration among patients, caregivers, partners, and volunteers. Her leadership will focus on strengthening interdisciplinary partnerships and advancing nurse-led efforts that improve outcomes for individuals and families affected by heart failure. She affirms that her guiding motivation remains the patients and families she has served throughout her career.About AAHFNAAHFN is a specialty organization dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research to improve heart failure patient outcomes. Heart failure is our exclusive interest and passion. Our goal is to set the standards for heart failure nursing care.The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) unites professionals in the support and advancement of heart failure practice, education and research to promote optimal patient outcomes. AAHFN is dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research with the goal of setting the standards for heart failure nursing care. Find more information about AAHFN by visiting http://www.aahfn.org and following the association on Twitter at @AAHFN or calling 888-45-AAHFN.

