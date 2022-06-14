How Journey Wish Digital Media Company is Showcasing the Brilliance of Las Vegas Sports Through a Different Lens
By covering games from a fan's perspective, for the fans perspective — Journey Wish Digital brings the heart and soul of American sports back into the media
We use the newest technology in digital camera equipment to document the passion and sportsmanship within the Las Vegas Sporting community.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every athlete has a journey. From countless hours of training to late-night practices, immense mental discipline, and unparalleled focus; the work ethic and mentality of an athlete is an absolute honor to witness. While only two percent of all athletes make it to the show, sports have become a pivotal cornerstone of the American lifestyle. For over a century Americans have been inspired by the passion, sportsmanship, and tenacity of athletes, as beacons of perseverance and persistence in the modern world. However, amid the digital renaissance, that illustrious charm has faded as media outlets strive to place value on the stats rather than the stories.
— Journey Wish Digital Media
Journey Wish Digital Media, a Las Vegas-based sports media company is on a mission to breathe new life into modern sports journalism by covering the game from a fan's perspective, for the fan's perspective. From the NFL to the NHL, professional boxing, NCAA sports, UNLV athletics, and everything in between; the Journey Wish Media team is on a mission to tell each athlete’s unique story through the captivating power of imagery.
The talented team at Journey Wish Media stands at the forefront of cutting-edge sports trends, driving the narrative with professionalism, precision, and purpose. No other sports media outlet in the current market is designed to be a product for the people while narrating the unique journey of each and every athlete along the way.
“Las Vegas is a wonderful city surrounded by non-stop sports action including but not limited to the NFL, WNBA, MiLB, Top Rank Boxing, NCAA Sports, UNLV Athletics, and youth sporting events. We use the newest technology in digital camera equipment to document the passion and sportsmanship within the Las Vegas Sporting community.”
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to bringing the Las Vegas Sports community together; Journey Wish Digital Media Company’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.
To learn more about Journey Wish Digital Media Company, please visit: https://journeywish.org/.
About Journey Wish Digital Media Company
Journey Wish Digital Media Company is a sports media company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Founded in 2020, Journey Wish Digital Media Company seeks to revolutionize modern sports journalism by covering each game from a fan’s perspective, for a fan's perspective. The Journey Wish Digital Media team is a diverse group of professionals who have photographed events for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Children's Heart Foundation, Journeywishlasvegas, Fan Shotz Digital Magazine, FanShotz.com, sportograf.com, the Las Vegas Jazz Fest, and many more events throughout the Las Vegas community. Journey Wish Digital covers all sports from the NFL, WNBA, MiLB, NHL, Top Rank Boxing, NCAA Sports, UNLV Athletics, and much more.
