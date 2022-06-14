Urban SDK to Provide Traffic Data and Safety Data Services for Cartersville-Bartow MPO
The one-year initiative will provide the Georgia-based MPO with data intended on improving traffic analysis and operations.
We’re excited for the opportunity to work with CBMPO, and assist with data analysis for their regional transportation projects.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban SDK, the global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization, has been selected by Cartersville-Bartow MPO (CBMPO) to help with the organization’s data collection, data management, and reporting.
“We created Urban SDK to help organizations efficiently serve their communities by making data-driven decisions,” says Urban SDK Co-Founder and CEO, Drew Messer. “We’re excited for the opportunity to work with CBMPO, and assist with data analysis for their regional transportation projects.”
As part of this initiative, Urban SDK will provide CBMPO with trip data and data management, including trip volume, distances, and origin-destination; planning time index and travel time reliability (TTR); demographics and congressional districts; and Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data.
Officials will deliver this data to the State of Georgia to provide modeling for CBMPO, which is in the process of kicking off its Long Range Transportation Plan for 2050, as well as its Transportation Improvement Program.
“A comprehensive approach to data collection helps organizations to save money, while also enabling them to make informed infrastructure decisions,” says Messer. “Several of our team members and their families live in this region of Georgia, so being able to work alongside the CBMPO team to improve quality of life and equity in the region hits close to home for us.”
About Urban SDK
A global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization, Urban SDK is the only enterprise data analytics platform that equips professionals with the urban planning data needed to make efficient, data-driven planning decisions. We provide organizations with clean data pipelines, automated performance reporting, and an on-demand repository of data that can be accessed and visualized in our GIS mapping Studio. Urban SDK customers trust in and use our platform to build safer, more efficient, equitable, and sustainable infrastructure.
