Daily Session Report for Monday, June 13, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 13, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 5:00 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Joe Hohenstein.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submitted for the record the Commonwealth’s Response to Lyme and Other tickborne Diseases Report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

June 13, 2022

 

Resolved that,

 

Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Insurance Committee.

 

Representative Covington, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Finance Committee.

 

Representative Burgos, Philadelphia County, is elected a member of the Commerce Committee.

 

Representative Sappy, Chester County, is elected a member of the Gaming Committee.

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 33        Rules

                   

HB 2634   Judiciary

 

HB 2664   Urban Affairs

HB 2665   Urban Affairs

HB 2666   Education

HB 2667   Commerce

HB 2668   Health

HB 2670   Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 2024      To Appropriations

HB 2524      To Appropriations

SB 275         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

HB 699        From Judiciary to Local Government

HB 770        From Judiciary to Local Government

HB 1538      From Judiciary to Local Government

HB 1903      From Judiciary to Local Government

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1935      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1952      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2254      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2404      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2407      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2526      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2586      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2599      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2651      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2652      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2653      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2654      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2655      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2656      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2657      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2658      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2659      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2661      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2662      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2646      From Education as Amended

HB 629        From Health as Amended

HB 1475      From Health as Amended

HB 2293      From Health as Amended

HB 2357      From Health as Amended

HB 2579      From Health as Committed

HB 2604      From Health as Committed

SB 708         From Judiciary as Amended

SB 1040       From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1179       From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2272      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1104

HB 1590

HB 1712

HB 1795

HB 2079

HB 2096

HB 2183

HB 2268

HB 2337

SB 116

HR 107

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 1104

HB 1590

HB 1712

HB 2183

SB 116

HR 107

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Monday, June 13, 2022

