Daily Session Report for Monday, June 13, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 13, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 5:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Joe Hohenstein.
Communications Received
The Speaker submitted for the record the Commonwealth’s Response to Lyme and Other tickborne Diseases Report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Committees on Committees
In the House of Representatives
June 13, 2022
Resolved that,
Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Insurance Committee.
Representative Covington, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Finance Committee.
Representative Burgos, Philadelphia County, is elected a member of the Commerce Committee.
Representative Sappy, Chester County, is elected a member of the Gaming Committee.
Respectfully submitted,
Joanna McClinton
Democratic Leader
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 33 Rules
HB 2634 Judiciary
HB 2664 Urban Affairs
HB 2665 Urban Affairs
HB 2666 Education
HB 2667 Commerce
HB 2668 Health
HB 2670 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 2024 To Appropriations
HB 2524 To Appropriations
SB 275 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 699 From Judiciary to Local Government
HB 770 From Judiciary to Local Government
HB 1538 From Judiciary to Local Government
HB 1903 From Judiciary to Local Government
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1935 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1952 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2254 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2404 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2407 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2526 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2586 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2599 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2651 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2652 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 2653 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 2654 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 2655 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 2656 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 2657 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 2658 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 2659 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 2661 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 2662 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 2646 From Education as Amended
HB 629 From Health as Amended
HB 1475 From Health as Amended
HB 2293 From Health as Amended
HB 2357 From Health as Amended
HB 2579 From Health as Committed
HB 2604 From Health as Committed
SB 708 From Judiciary as Amended
SB 1040 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 1179 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 2272 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1104
HB 1590
HB 1712
HB 1795
HB 2079
HB 2096
HB 2183
HB 2268
HB 2337
SB 116
HR 107
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 1104
HB 1590
HB 1712
HB 2183
SB 116
HR 107
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.