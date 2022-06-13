Daily Session Report for Monday, June 13, 2022

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills on Second Consideration

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Communications Received From the Senate

Representative Sappy, Chester County, is elected a member of the Gaming Committee.

Representative Burgos, Philadelphia County, is elected a member of the Commerce Committee.

Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Insurance Committee.

In the House of Representatives

The Speaker submitted for the record the Commonwealth’s Response to Lyme and Other tickborne Diseases Report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

HB 699 From Judiciary to Local Government

HB 770 From Judiciary to Local Government

HB 1538 From Judiciary to Local Government

HB 1903 From Judiciary to Local Government

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1935 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1952 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2254 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2404 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2407 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2526 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2586 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2599 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2651 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2652 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2653 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2654 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2655 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2656 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2657 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2658 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2659 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2661 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2662 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2646 From Education as Amended

HB 629 From Health as Amended

HB 1475 From Health as Amended

HB 2293 From Health as Amended

HB 2357 From Health as Amended

HB 2579 From Health as Committed

HB 2604 From Health as Committed

SB 708 From Judiciary as Amended

SB 1040 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1179 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2272 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1104

HB 1590

HB 1712

HB 1795

HB 2079

HB 2096

HB 2183

HB 2268

HB 2337

SB 116

HR 107

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 1104

HB 1590

HB 1712

HB 2183

SB 116

HR 107

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.