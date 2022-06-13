Submit Release
Dangerous high temperatures and humidity across Illinois this week

Illinois - This week, Illinois will see abnormally high temperatures and humidity. To increase visibility on the dangers of extreme heat, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is offering tips to help everyone stay safe when temperatures rise.


"Heat-related fatalities can be prevented by taking precautions when temperatures rise," said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "We ask all Illinoisans to take measures to safeguard their families and check in on friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable to extreme heat and humidity."


Key heat-related preparedness tips:


  • Heed all heat watches, warnings, and advisories shared by your local Emergency Management agency
  • Keep hydrated and avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages
  • Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and stay out of the sun when possible
  • Avoid strenuous activities
  • Check on your neighbors, particularly older residents, and make sure they are OK
  • Monitor updates provided by the National Weather Service (NWS) offices: Chicago, Quad Cities, Lincoln, St. Louis, and Paducah


Currently, there are 6 cooling centers open across Illinois. A good way to find the state identified cooling centers is to call 800-843-6154 or check out the webpage: keepcool.illinois.gov. Additionally, many local municipalities operate their own cooling centers.


More tips on how you can beat the heat are available on our ReadyIllinois website:


*See attached PDF's for Graphics

