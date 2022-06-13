Submit Release
Todd Garrison, President of Targeted Recruiting Group, Featured in Forage

The larger your professional network, the better”
— Todd Garrison

PLANO, TX, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Garrison, President of Targeted Recruiting Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Forage, 14 Hiring Manager Secrets for Job Seekers

While official numbers from the U.S. Labor Department suggest the job market is still white-hot, there are signs an economic downturn is coming. But whether the Great Resignation continues or a new recession takes hold, job seekers can benefit from knowing what hiring managers are (and aren’t) looking for during the recruitment process. We rounded up 14 hiring manager secrets to help you navigate your job search.

Recruiters and hiring managers rarely limit their search to inbound online applications in a hot job market. Instead, they actively use social media, cold emails, agencies and employee referrals to find top talent. As an active job seeker, the trick is to get seen.

“The larger your professional network, the better,” Todd Garrison, a member of executive search network Sanford Rose Associates, says. “It really can pay off.”

Read full article here: https://www.theforage.com/blog/basics/14-hiring-manager-secrets-for-job-seekers

By: Jeanine Skowronski

Darren McDougal
Sanford Rose Associates International
+1 2145568010
