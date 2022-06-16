Treasure Investments Corp Turns Silver Investment Into Art Gold

Treasure Investments Corp is set to unveil Michelangelo's Pure Silver Pietà July 13 at FreedomFest 2022 in Las Vegas Treasure Investments Corp is set to unveil Michelangelo's Pure Silver Pietà July 13 at FreedomFest 2022 in Las Vegas Treasure Investments Corp begins production of Michelangelo's David, photo features the red wax head in Florence, Italy authorized by Casa Buonarroti

We are casting a world of masterpieces and making art history every day.” — Jason Dilling - President of Sales

BATTLE GROUND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Investments Corporation (TIC) is a consistently expanding and scalable fine art company that specializes in sculpture from the most famous artists in history. On July 13th at The Mirage in Las Vegas, TIC will be unveiling the largest pure silver sculpture ever created, at over 18,000 ounces and a purity of at least .999. This testament to their position at the top of the game shows how Treasure Investments Corp is innovating and pushing fine art forward as other markets fall and pull back.

The acquisition of Blue-Chip art and precious metals continue to be an island of plenty amidst a treacherous sea of doubt in other markets. Treasure Investments Corp is combining these two winning investment strategies into possibly the greatest singular achievement in art this century. With impeccable provenance, The Pietà by Michelangelo is currently being cast as a posthumous, one-of-one original. Because it was taken directly off the plaster mold from Michelangelo’s marble masterpiece, the historical significance requires TIC to make it one of the most beautiful pieces of art ever created.

The path for TIC to get this opportunity included the acquisition and sale of a foundry in Italy, over 20 trips to and from Europe, millions of dollars in capital, and the endless hard work from their team and partners. This endeavor is over 18 years in the making and will be brought to the world for the first time during the opening ceremonies of Freedom Fest.

With exclusive access to create precious metal castings of all Michelangelo’s priceless pieces, along with countless other renaissance masters like Bernini, Cellini and Giambologna; The Pietà is just the first of many milestones paving the road to art’s future in pure silver and 24k gold. “We are casting a world of masterpieces and making art history every day,” said TIC’s President of Sales, Jason Dilling. Register for the show with code TICFM22, come to Las Vegas, and witness TIC change the future of art history.

About Treasure Investments Corporation dba Foundry Michelangelo:

Treasure Investments Corp dba Foundry Michelangelo, “The Source for the world’s greatest fine art masterpieces,” creates original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, gold, and resin. The company’s master mold collection contains thousands of original molds from world-famous artists, including Frederic Remington, C.M. Russell, Edgar Degas, Bill Toma, Auguste Rodin, Ghiglieri, Berini, and Michelangelo. For more information, visit FoundryMichelangelo.com.