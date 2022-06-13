Republican Colorado Governor Candidates to Appear on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Heidi Ganahl and Greg Lopez will discuss key issues facing ColoradoWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Both candidates slated to appear on the Republican primary ballot for Colorado governor are scheduled to be interviewed live on Truth & Liberty, Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m. MT.
Heidi Ganahl and Greg Lopez will join the Truth & Liberty hosts to discuss key issues facing Colorado and make their cases as to why they should be the next Republican candidate for governor.
Get vital answers to questions about the state’s economy, election integrity, public education, pandemic recovery, social issues, and more.
Monday’s episode is part of Truth & Liberty’s effort to educate, unify and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ, and help potential voters make informed decisions at the ballot box.
Tune in at 6 p.m. for the live broadcast at TruthandLiberty.net/LIVE (https://truthandliberty.net/live).
For more information about Heidi Ganahl and Greg Lopez, visit their websites at HeidiForGovernor.com (https://www.heidiforgovernor.com) and Lopez2022.com (https://www.lopez2022.com).
Schedule of livecast guests is subject to change depending on availability.
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
