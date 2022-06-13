Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of Representative Jeffery Allen Gifford (R-Lincoln):

“Representative Gifford was a dedicated public servant,” said Governor Janet Mills. “A hard working man and a long time football coach, he loved his community and the good people he proudly represented in the Legislature. I am saddened to learn of his passing and extend my condolences to his wife, Irene, and his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.”