Desert Essence Launches its First Plant-based Eco-friendly, Foaming Hand Soap Pods
Innovative brand meets growing demand for sustainable personal care
These new Hand Soap Pods are a great example of how Desert Essence is innovating in all of our natural personal care categories and staying on top of emerging trends”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Desert Essence continues to evolve the sustainable personal care category for consumers demanding more earth-friendly options, the company’s new Foaming Hand Soap Pods Starter Kit and Refill Pods are the perfect solution. These plant-based, eco-friendly hand wash soap pods are super concentrated to both cleanse and nourish hands, using plant-based ingredients like antiseptic Tea Tree Oil to help remove impurities, and botanicals like Jojoba, Aloe and Green Tea to help moisturize. Starter Kits and Refill Pods are available in Tea Tree Oil & Lavender, and Tea Tree Oil & Lemongrass.
Recent news shows that the simple act of hand-washing has significant environmental impact. Many popular mainstream products are animal-based, contain a myriad of synthetic ingredients, and are packaged in non-recyclable non-degradable packaging with one-use pumps. The Desert Essence pods are not only plant-based, but they are refillable, eliminating the need for single use packaging. As with all Desert Essence products, the pods are vegan, gluten-free, SLS/SLES free, contain no artificial fragrances, no artificial dyes and are cruelty-free.
“People have become very conscious of hand washing with the pandemic,” says Christine Allmer, senior director of marketing at Desert Essence. “As a company whose mission has always been to offer consumers high quality, premium products that are also planet-friendly, these new Foaming Hand Soap Pods are a great example of how we are innovating in all of our natural personal care categories and staying on top of emerging trends.”
The Foaming Hand Soap Pods Starter Kit contains a reusable bottle and two pods, enough for one 10-oz. fill with the addition of water. The Refill Pouch contains six pods, enough to fill three 10-oz. Desert Essence Refillable Bottles. Consumers can also use their own foaming soap bottles with the soap pods as an alternative option.
The new Foaming Hand Soap Pods Starter Kit [SRP $8.99] and Refill Pods [SRP $9.99] will be available on the company website, www.desertessence.com, and in select national retail stores from June 2022.
Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, “a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits.” Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence’s body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.
