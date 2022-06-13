Road Closure in Chester
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Popple Dungeon Rd is closed in the area of 3148 due
to a bridge closure. Detour will be Howard Hill Rd, to access addresses on the other side.
This incident is expected to last until further
notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive
carefully
