Road Closure in Chester

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Popple Dungeon Rd is closed in the area of 3148 due

to a bridge closure. Detour will be Howard Hill Rd, to access addresses on the other side.

This incident is expected to last until further

notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully

