New Haven- -DUI #1/LSA/Unlawful Mischief





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001789

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/12/22, 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-116 S, Bristol

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #1

-Leaving the scene of an accident

-Unlawful mischief

ACCUSED: Shain Sargent

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/12/22 at approximately 1830 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a mailbox and leaving the scene on VT-116 S in the Town of Bristol. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator was identified as Shain Sargent (21) of Bristol, VT. While speaking with Sargent, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Sargent was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.

During processing, Sargent became belligerent and intentionally broke a set of handcuffs belonging to the State, while having no right to do so. At the conclusion of processing, Sargent was transported to Act 1 detox center in Burlington with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.