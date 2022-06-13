New Haven- -DUI #1/LSA/Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001789
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Armin Nukic
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/12/22, 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-116 S, Bristol
VIOLATIONS:
-DUI #1
-Leaving the scene of an accident
-Unlawful mischief
ACCUSED: Shain Sargent
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/12/22 at approximately 1830 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a mailbox and leaving the scene on VT-116 S in the Town of Bristol. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator was identified as Shain Sargent (21) of Bristol, VT. While speaking with Sargent, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Sargent was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.
During processing, Sargent became belligerent and intentionally broke a set of handcuffs belonging to the State, while having no right to do so. At the conclusion of processing, Sargent was transported to Act 1 detox center in Burlington with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.