Nicholas Turansky Joins Appraisal Logistics

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appraisal Logistics, a leading provider of high quality appraisal management technology and compliance solutions for the residential/commercial mortgage industry, announced today that Nicholas Turansky, an industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience, has joined the company as National Account Director. In his new role he will oversee services delivery and client success for the company’s national client base of mortgage lenders.

“Nick comes to us with a wealth of knowledge around appraisal technology and AMC sales,” said Anthony Savala, Senior Vice-President of Sales for Appraisal Logistics. “He understands what our lender partners need because he has spent a good part of his business on that side of the table. I’m very excited to see what Nick can do now that he has great appraisal technology, a full-service AMC and the ability to do both residential and commercial appraisals to offer his prospects.”

Before joining Appraisal Logistics, Turansky served as National Sales Director for LenderX, a company that provided valuation technology solutions to lenders. Before that, he served as Vice-President at Community National Bank and was a Regional Banking Manager for MetLife Bank. He started his career as a Branch Manager/AVP for Roslyn Savings Bank (formerly Roosevelt Savings Bank) and then as Senior Branch Manager for Accredited Home Lenders.

Turansky said that many of the industry’s current providers seem to lack a clear direction and are not as focused as they should be. That may be because most offer only a partial solution to the lender’s appraisal needs, either the technology to manage it or the AMC services to get the work done, but not both.

“I have seen first hand the frustration lenders of all sizes experience when a company offers them a partial solution to their collateral valuation challenges,” Turansky said. “I wasn’t looking for a new opportunity when I was approached, but when I learned what CEO Frank Danna is planning for Appraisal Logistics and learned about the recent high profile executives who have joined the company, I knew this was an opportunity I could not afford to pass up. I’m very excited to join this team.”

Annapolis, Md.-based Appraisal Logistics is a nationwide appraisal management company for the residential and commercial mortgage industry. With a team of industry experts and a nationwide network of highly qualified and trusted appraisers, Appraisal Logistics provides immediate and exceptional services to regional and community banks and standalone mortgage originators to ensure each appraisal is 100 percent compliant in a customized, customer-focused environment. The company also owns and maintains the secure proprietary communications platform - AIM-Port®. For more information, please visit http://www.gotoals.com or call (443) 949-7862.