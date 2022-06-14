Textellent Announces Next Generation Texting for Customer Experiences
Now, corporate teams can easily build up and measure opt-in marketing lists for texting while also publishing and managing new and engaging brand-compliant text templates and media for use locally.”IRVING, TEXAS, US, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Textellent, an award-winning business texting platform, has announced next-generation capabilities for franchisors and multi-location enterprises. These new capabilities allow brands to create new customer experiences that go well beyond today's typical texting applications.
These enhancements enable a wide range of new customer experiences that are easily created using Textellent's no code or low code rules-based engine, patented contextualized messaging, and AI support for TCPA compliance. New dashboards are also available that allow brands to monitor opt-in/out rates, campaign adoption, response rates, and opt-outs at an aggregate and local level with sophisticated business intelligence tools.
"Now, corporate teams can easily build up and measure opt-in marketing lists for texting while also publishing and managing new and engaging brand-compliant text templates and media for use at the local level. As a former multi-unit franchisee, I understand the value of that level of corporate support," states Majeed Ghadialy, CEO of Textellent.
Textellent will be highlighting these new capabilities at the upcoming Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) June 20th - 23rd in Atlanta, GA.
About Textellent
Textellent offers business texting solutions to better engage prospects and keep customers with robust business texting and appointment scheduling. In addition, automated personalized and contextualized campaigns with templates and full CRM integration capabilities are provided. As a result, these experiences better enhance the full range of the customer journey. Textellent has been awarded US patent 9,756,487.
