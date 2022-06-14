Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,773 in the last 365 days.

Textellent Announces Next Generation Texting for Customer Experiences

Business Texting Solution For Customer Experience: Leads, Nurture, Schedule, Sales, Reviews

Business Texting Solution Throughout Customer Journey

Now, corporate teams can easily build up and measure opt-in marketing lists for texting while also publishing and managing new and engaging brand-compliant text templates and media for use locally.”
— Majeed Ghadialy, CEO of Textellent
IRVING, TEXAS, US, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Textellent, an award-winning business texting platform, has announced next-generation capabilities for franchisors and multi-location enterprises. These new capabilities allow brands to create new customer experiences that go well beyond today's typical texting applications.
These enhancements enable a wide range of new customer experiences that are easily created using Textellent's no code or low code rules-based engine, patented contextualized messaging, and AI support for TCPA compliance. New dashboards are also available that allow brands to monitor opt-in/out rates, campaign adoption, response rates, and opt-outs at an aggregate and local level with sophisticated business intelligence tools.

"Now, corporate teams can easily build up and measure opt-in marketing lists for texting while also publishing and managing new and engaging brand-compliant text templates and media for use at the local level. As a former multi-unit franchisee, I understand the value of that level of corporate support," states Majeed Ghadialy, CEO of Textellent.

Textellent will be highlighting these new capabilities at the upcoming Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) June 20th - 23rd in Atlanta, GA.

About Textellent
Textellent offers business texting solutions to better engage prospects and keep customers with robust business texting and appointment scheduling. In addition, automated personalized and contextualized campaigns with templates and full CRM integration capabilities are provided. As a result, these experiences better enhance the full range of the customer journey. Textellent has been awarded US patent 9,756,487.

Laura Thompson
Textellent
+1 4152444421
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Textellent Announces Next Generation Texting for Customer Experiences

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.