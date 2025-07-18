Textellent Unveils Simplified Booking Experience with Redesigned Scheduler and Intelligent Texting Automation

Redesigned scheduler lets businesses automate bookings via text and streamline appointment scheduling with branded, intelligent features.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Textellent, an award-winning business texting solution, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned full-service appointment scheduler add-on, offering an even more streamlined and branded booking experience for businesses. The upgrade makes it easier than ever for users to share calendar links by text, schedule consultations, and automate follow-ups—all without lifting a finger.With the new system, businesses can text a booking link in response to inbound customer messages or at key customer journey touchpoints. Whether it's a service inquiry, a follow-up, or a nurture campaign, booking links can now be delivered instantly and automatically via SMS—right when engagement is highest."Our customers needed a smarter, frictionless way to get appointments on the books," said Wade Mosier, Head of Sales at Textellent. "This update puts scheduling power right where conversations are already happening."Key features of the redesigned scheduler:- Booking URLs sent via SMS: Automatically text calendar links in response to customer actions/inquiries.- Branding & Integration: Add logos and/or embed a calendar into an existing website for brand consistency.- Priority Time Slots & Blocking: Select VIP time slots and block out-of-office dates/times.- Confirmation Texts: Attendees can confirm appointments via text, and responses are automatically tracked with no manual entry required.- Auto-Reminders & Reschedule Options: Text-based reminders reduce no-shows and allow customers to reschedule with ease.The new interface is intuitive, allowing clients to easily select dates, view available times, and schedule all in just a few seconds.This enhancement bolsters Textellent's position as a complete client engagement platform, combining the power of business texting with automation and scheduling, all in one solution.To learn more or book a consultation using the new scheduler, visit www.textellent.com About Textellent Textellent, an award-winning business texting and marketing solution , helps businesses increase engagement, reduce no-shows, and drive revenue. The feature-rich platform supports automated campaigns, personalized 1:1 communication, appointment scheduling, and integrations with leading CRM and business tools.

