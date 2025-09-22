Textellent Launches AI Rewrite & Translate

Write better, reach more: Textellent’s new AI Rewrite & Translate polishes messages, shortens texts, and translates in seconds.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Textellent, a leader in business texting and SMS marketing, announced the launch of its AI Rewrite & Translate . This new tool polishes customer messages and translates them into English & Spanish. Built directly into Textellent’s platform, this feature ensures every message is clear, on-brand, and accessible—no matter the audience.“Business texting should be effortless, professional, and inclusive,” said Wade Mosier, Head of Sales of Textellent. “With AI Rewrite & Translate, teams can instantly refine tone, fix clarity, and translate messages while keeping their brand voice intact. It’s about helping businesses write better and reach more customers, in seconds.”AI Rewrite & Translate is designed to work seamlessly across Shared Inboxes, Campaigns, and Templates. With just one click, businesses can:- Rewrite for Clarity – Instantly improve grammar, readability, and flow.- Set Tone Presets – Choose from Formal, Impactful, or Friendly styles to match brand voice.- Translate in Seconds – Translate messages into Spanish and English while preserving meaning and key details.- Preserve Variables – Protect placeholders like {first_name} or {appointment_time} so personalized campaigns stay intact.- Shorten Messages – Keep it short and sweet to stay under character limits, avoid extra credit charges, and deliver concise, impactful texts.Unlike third-party tools, AI Rewrite & Translate is built natively into Textellent. It is instantly accessible where teams compose messages. Teams can use this tool seamlessly across the platform to keep communication clear and consistent.AI Rewrite & Translate is now available inside the Textellent platform. Businesses can Start a Free Trial or Schedule a Demo today to see the feature in action.About TextellentTextellent is a leading SMS marketing and automation platform trusted by franchises, tax & accounting firms, and small businesses nationwide. With features like shared inboxes, automated campaigns, integrations with leading CRMs, and now AI-powered messaging tools, Textellent helps businesses convert more leads, retain customers, and scale communication effortlessly.

