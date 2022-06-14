This Girl is on Fire: Cover Model Jamie Villamor Pens New Partnership with Mojo Precision LLC
New Deal Comes Alongside Rapid Success with Her New Podcast “Dating Intelligence” & Announcement of New Cover with Éclair MagazineLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamie Villamor, a cover model, competitive pistol shooter, and entrepreneur, is on a roll as today she announced a new partnership with Mojo Precision, LLC., a family-owned and a veteran ran company, that offers a precise sort of rifle and pistol casings based in Las Vegas.
Over the last year, Villamor has made it her personal mission to extend her business reach into industries that she is passionate about – and this latest move with Mojo Precision will help broaden her horizons in a market that helped jumpstart her lucrative career. Offering a precise sort of top-quality reloadable brass and apparel at the highest level of customer respect, consideration, and service, Mojo Precision receives and ships more than 50,000 pounds of brass per month.
This news comes alongside the success of her newly launched podcast “Dating Intelligence”, now reaching 30,000 to 40,000 listeners per episode, and that she snagged the cover alongside a 14-page spread in an upcoming Éclair Magazine.
“Turning my passions into thriving business ideas has been the root of my entrepreneurial journey and to have the opportunity to work alongside a legacy company like Mojo Precision is an exciting partnership for me,” said Villamor. “Being a woman in the spotlight of a high-dominated male industry makes this even sweeter for me. At the end of the day, I want people to know that I’m just not another pretty face on the cover of the magazine, I’m opening doors to opportunities that some little girls dream of doing but believe in their hearts it’s out of reach.”
Jamie Villamor is a competitive pistol shooter on team Armscor who has traveled and competed all over the world through her continued partnership with Innocent Armor. Jamie is also a model who has appeared on the cover of some of the largest publications such as Muscle & Fitness, Maxim, Glamour, FHM, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan magazines. She has a large social media following and boasts 1.4M+ followers on her Instagram. Villamor gives back to the community and donates her time to many charitable causes and organizations such as Candlelighters, Nevada Childhood Cancer, Spread the Word, Delmar Gardens, and Joy Prom.
For more information about Jamie Villamor, visit https://jamievillamor.com/. For more information about Mojo Precision LLC, visit https://mojoprecision.com/.
