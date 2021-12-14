International Artist Chance Watt Debuts “Beautiful Disaster” That Highlights Model Yilena Hernandez's Beauty & Grace
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While a picture may be worth 1,000 words, the latest work of International Artist Chance Watt will leave people speechless as he artfully bridges the gap between realism and abstraction with “Beautiful Disaster”, an out-of-this-world portrait of Entrepreneur, Model, and Actress Yilena Hernández.
Debuted during the Willfredo Gerardo & Chance Watt Show at Art Basel in Miami, the masterful acrylic work of art combines silver and 24-karat gold leaves on canvas with gradients between colors to depict a heavy-bodied look while giving off an exhilarating feel. Embodying the true meaning of beauty and soul being in the eye of the beholder, the painting is a stunning tribute to Hernandez.
“When I was doing my last show in Los Angeles, I saw the most beautiful young woman, but I could tell she was going through and overcoming a lot in her life. Despite this, her beauty and grace still highlighted the room, and it was the sweetest moment,” said Watt. “Since that moment, I knew I wanted to paint her for the next show and headline the painting at Art Basel to show the raw beauty in people.”
“It is such an honor to have the opportunity to be painted by one of the most talented artists I know. To see my personality and inner beauty come to life through an amazing piece of art is absolutely breathtaking and it’s a dream come true to have it on display at one of the biggest art events of the year,” said Hernandez.
Born in Holguín, Cuba, Yilena Hernández knows beauty and fashion. After all, she launched her successful career as an international model at the age of 15. And throughout the past decade, as her experience grew and her visibility rose, she also amassed a wealth of business knowledge as she watched and experienced firsthand how the industry worked. Now, she is putting that savvy to work as the founder of a line of luxury lashes and a collection of skincare products in development. She has since walked runways from Paris to Milan to Los Angeles to New York and graced the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Grazia, Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel, Maxim, and Glamour magazines. She even was chosen as the face of the Willfredo Gerardo fashion brand and has been the invited guest of Tom Ford, Balmain, and Roberto Cavalli at famed fashion events. Hernández has also appeared on a variety of tv shows like Today, Giant Saturday and Latin Angels, and Take Care of the Camera.
Hailing from Washington, Chance Watt unveiled his artistic talent at the age of 19. Since he has been breaking boundaries and cultivating his vision. Between his skillfully bold contemplative rendering of abstraction and realism, his paintings are visceral yet sensual. Each concept is a treat, your mind skips between pops of color to moody-sophistication. Chance creates energy with hints of density giving off a slight sculptural feel for the eye to play with. His subjects are elevated to a new age and vibe that will constantly stimulate your mind with ever-changing narratives.
For more information about Chance Watt, visit https://chancewatt.com or follow him on Instagram @chance.watt. For more information about Yilena Hernández, follow her on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/yilena_hernandez/.
