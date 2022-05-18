Cover Model & Athlete-Sponsored Shooter, Jamie Villamor, Announces New Partnership With Imperium Roots
New Deal Will Allow Villamor to Expand Her Growing Roster of International Business DealsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamie Villamor, a cover model, competitive pistol shooter, and entrepreneur, announced today that she has inked a new partnership with Imperium Roots, an online retailer offering top-shelf CBD and cannabis products, which will allow her to represent and work alongside the company for the next year.
Recently named among the “Top 12 Most Inspirational Women to Look Out for in 2022” by New York Weekly Times, Villamor has been on a mission to expand her personal and professional brand over the last year. This new partnership will allow her to broaden her entrepreneurial horizons and gain valuable insight into an industry expected to reach $39.4 billion in market worth by 2023.
Focused on disrupting the industry with uncompromised quality in its products, Imperium Roots is dedicated to making the safest and highest quality cannabis that is accessible to as many people as possible. By choosing only to work within registered and regulated labs for all of its novel cannabinoid processing, Imperium Roots ensures its customers are offered only the best-of-the-best products from raw flower, live resin vapes and medical dispensary grade edibles to FDA approved rapid relief gel and more.
“It’s so important to me that the companies I choose to partner with offer a solution for the greater good, no matter which industry they are in,” said Villamor. “There are so many Hemp and CBD products out there that are made from companies that lack the knowledge and resources to make products that are up to industry standards. That’s why I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to learn from such an industry-leading company within the cannabis world and I look forward to collaborating with the team to promote and release new and exciting products this year.”
Jamie Villamor is a competitive pistol shooter who has competed all over the world. She is a 2nd degree black belt in Tae-Keon-Do. Jamie is also a model who has appeared on the cover of some of the largest publications such as Muscle & Fitness, Maxim, Glamour, FHM, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan magazines. She has a large social media following and boasts 1.3M+ followers on her Instagram. Villamor gives back to the community and donates her time to many charitable causes and organizations such as Candlelighters, Nevada Childhood Cancer, Spread the Word, Delmar Gardens, and Joy Prom.
For more information about Jamie Villamor, visit https://jamievillamor.com/. For more information about Imperium Roots, visit https://imperiumroots.com/.
