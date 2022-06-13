UPDATE: Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash- Fatal

**Update to Original Press Release**

On 6/13/2022, Vermont State Police were notified Operator#1 had succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Original Press Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B1003636

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#:802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/12/22 at 1633 hours

STREET: Townshend Road

TOWN: Grafton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wyman Hill Rd

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ronald Underwood

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end and driver's side

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Townshend Rd in Grafton, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation into the crash revealed Vehicle #1 was traveling south on Townshend Rd, lost control, and struck a tree head on. Operator #1 was ejected during the crash. He was flown via DHART to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for serious life-threatening injuries. This crash remains under investigation and updates are to follow. Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the Westminster Barracks. Vermont State Police were assisted by Townshend, Grafton, and Saxton's River Fire Departments, Golden Cross Ambulance, DHART Helicopter, and J&M Towing.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600