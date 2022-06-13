Submit Release
News Search

There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,236 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash- Fatal

**Update to Original Press Release**

On 6/13/2022, Vermont State Police were notified Operator#1 had succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.

 

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Original Press Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B1003636                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek

STATION: Westminster               

CONTACT#:802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/12/22 at 1633 hours

STREET: Townshend Road

TOWN: Grafton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wyman Hill Rd

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ronald Underwood

AGE: 28    

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end and driver's side

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Townshend Rd in Grafton, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation into the crash revealed Vehicle #1 was traveling south on Townshend Rd, lost control, and struck a tree head on. Operator #1 was ejected during the crash. He was flown via DHART to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for serious life-threatening injuries. This crash remains under investigation and updates are to follow. Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the Westminster Barracks. Vermont State Police were assisted by Townshend, Grafton, and Saxton's River Fire Departments, Golden Cross Ambulance, DHART Helicopter, and J&M Towing.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

You just read:

UPDATE: Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash- Fatal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.