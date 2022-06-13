UPDATE: Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash- Fatal
**Update to Original Press Release**
On 6/13/2022, Vermont State Police were notified Operator#1 had succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.
Original Press Release
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B1003636
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#:802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/12/22 at 1633 hours
STREET: Townshend Road
TOWN: Grafton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wyman Hill Rd
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ronald Underwood
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end and driver's side
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Townshend Rd in Grafton, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation into the crash revealed Vehicle #1 was traveling south on Townshend Rd, lost control, and struck a tree head on. Operator #1 was ejected during the crash. He was flown via DHART to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for serious life-threatening injuries. This crash remains under investigation and updates are to follow. Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the Westminster Barracks. Vermont State Police were assisted by Townshend, Grafton, and Saxton's River Fire Departments, Golden Cross Ambulance, DHART Helicopter, and J&M Towing.
