Homicide: 1300 Block of Savannah Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:01 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered one of the victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 34 year-old Alphonzo Jones, of Temple Hills, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.