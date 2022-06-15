30th Annual Giant BBQ Battle offers Amazing Music, 30 Bands on 3 Stages, and So Much More!

Giant BBQ in DC June 25 & 26, 2022 American Authors Vertical Horizon

America’s Food & Music Festival Kicks Off Summer in our Nation’s Capital June 25/26 2022

Giant Food is ecstatic to celebrate the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle right in front of our Nation’s Capitol in downtown D.C. We are very excited to be able to celebrate in person in 2022!” — Ira Kress, President at Giant Food

WASHINGTON DC, WDC, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 30th Annual Giant BBQ Battle festivities will be the biggest and best yet, featuring all kinds of delicious BBQ and grilled foods including an amazing array of free food samples in the Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion, the Giant Taste of the Season and other sampling areas. Attendees can order up their favorite styles of BBQ and summer fare from featured vendors and restaurants offering something for everyone’s taste buds. Celebrity chefs and pitmasters like Myron Mixon, Tuffy Stone and others will take to the Giant Fresh Ideas Cooking Stage to demonstrate and give expert advice, while competitive BBQ teams and champions from around the country vie to win the Giant BBQ Championship Contest. To compliment all the great food, the Budweiser Beverage Garden, Giant Corks to Caps Wine & Microbrew Tasting Tent and Claffey’s Chillax Cocktail Beach offer refreshing drinks and Libations to accompany all the great BBQ.

The Giant BBQ Battle also features a full lineup of continuous live entertainment on multiple stages each event day, plus cooking demonstrations, plentiful free BBQ and grilled food samples, sports action, and interactive exhibits. The stages are set for entertainment with great rock, reggae, jazz, blues, and DC’s own Go-Go music all weekend on three stages presented by Events DC. Head over to the Monster Energy Stage on Constitution Ave. to catch American Authors sing “Best day of My Life” and more great songs, hear country artists Matt Stell and Sam Grow, DJ Stakz, Side by Side, and others. Be sure not to miss Nathan’s World-Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. In addition, the Pepsi Stronger Together Stage offers a full line-up including Trevor Daniel, Vertical Horizon, Jordy, See-I, DJ Rico, The Nighthawks, Bad Influence, I &I Riddim, Humbalaya, DJ Burly and the Line Dancers, and Earl Carter. Down Pennsylvania Avenue: The Pepsi Lays Sound Stage presents EU (Experience Unlimited) featuring Sugarbear, The Chuck Brown Band, Bela Dona, BYB (Back Yard Band), DJ Rico, Soul Searchers, DJ Shablast and Jru Anthony. View the full line up of bands and stage action at BBQinDC.com.

New for 2022, With Smoke and Spice from the United Arab Emirates: features the world’s first Arab Pitmaster and BBQ Ambassador, Chef Hattem Mattar @hattemmattar. Discover all the flavors of the UAE!

The Giant Chill Zone offers family entertainment, games, and child-friendly sample treats – and event admission is Free for kids 12 and under! The Giant Health & Wellness area informs and entertains and the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and Planters Nutmobile return for their annual visits. Pepsi will present the Pepsi Stronger Together Empowerment Zone and the Pepsi Stronger Together Restaurant Rebuild Contest. Check out the USO’s Big Blue and entertainment and sports action from Washington Wizards, Capitals, Mystics, Capital City Go-Go, and DC United as well as the Washington Commanders.

Did we say Free Food Samples? Literally tons of free, delicious, and beautifully presented samples will be given away (while supplies last) in the 250-foot-long Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion, Giant Fresh Ideas and other sampling areas throughout the event site. In addition, BBQ restaurants and specialty vendors from around the country will serve up Smokey Brisket, Flavorful Chicken, Pulled Pork, Ribs (both wet and dry) and Shrimp along with flavorful sides, with more options available in the Taste of the UAE.

The high-stakes Giant National BBQ Championship Cooking Contest takes place all weekend long with no winners announced until the event’s conclusion Sunday evening. BBQ legends like Myron Mixon and Tuffy Stone from TV’s “BBQ Pitmasters” show compete side-by-side with other top BBQ chefs and teams from around the country. Teams, from celebrity chefs to mom and pop backyard BBQ enthusiasts, cook off in multiple cooking contests including the Giant National BBQ Championship (KCBS Sanctioned Beef, Chicken, Pork) the first ever Beyond Meat BBQ Championship, National Steak Cookoff presented by Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative, Smokin’ with Smithfield, Perdue Sizzlin’ Chicken Contest, National Pork Championship, Cookery 202 Jr. Chef Competition presented by Kingsford and the Pepsi Stronger Together Restaurant Rebuild Contest. Finally, the Military Chef Cook-off, presented by Oklahoma Joe’s, features teams and chefs representing all branches of the US military cooking off in friendly competition.

Washington’s Tastiest Summer Celebration pays tribute to everything barbecue and truly embodies the best that America has to offer. In addition to bringing together tens of thousands of BBQ fans from around the country, the Giant Barbecue Battle has raised millions of dollars for area charities. This year’s event will benefit the USO Metro, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Capital Area Food Bank.

The 30th Annual Giant® National Capital Barbecue Battle is heating up to be the Biggest and Best Tasting Yet! Tickets are available in advance online at BBQDC.com or at the Gate, Day of Show. Be sure to save the date! This is a must attend family friendly event on June 25th and 26th. Bring the whole family to DC’s Favorite Food & Music Celebration. Tickets available now at BBQDC.com - Kids 12 and under are free. We’ll See U, at the B-B-Q!

