US 75 Traffic Switches

TxDOT announced that northbound US 75 mainlane traffic will shift to the existing frontage road south of Lamar Street, transition to the newly-constructed on-ramp at Washington Street, and shift back to existing mainlanes just before North Travis Street beginning at 7:30 p.m. on June 17, 2022, weather permitting.

This switch will allow crews to reconstruct the US 75 mainlanes and the bridge over Lamar and Houston Streets. After this switch, US 75 northbound frontage road traffic will be reduced to one travel lane, while two lanes remain open for US 75 northbound mainlane traffic. A concrete barrier will separate frontage road and mainlane traffic at this location after the switch, officials said.

A similar switch will occur for southbound US 75 mainlane traffic beginning at 7:30 p.m. on June 24, officials said. Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic will shift to the existing frontage road north of North Travis Street and transition back to existing mainlanes just after Lamar Street. After this switch US 75 southbound frontage road traffic will be reduced to one travel lane, while two travel lanes remain open for US 75 southbound mainlane traffic. A concrete barrier will separate frontage road and mainlane traffic at this location after this switch, officials said.

On July 1, 2022, Washington Street will be reopened to through traffic to restore east-to-west connectivity through this street.

Officials anticipate these changes will remain in place for about 12 months. To help motorists plan their travel, video animations of these traffic switches will be posted for viewing on YouTube.

Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this closure and traffic switch are in effect. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Those who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.