ZiZZO Folding Bicycles Partners With BJ's Wholesale Club
We are excited at this great opportunity to partner with an established reputable company like BJ's and introduce our fun bikes to their customers.”UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in in Union City, California, ZiZZO Bikes, the #1 selling folding bike company in America, is excited to announce its partnership with BJ's Wholesale Club. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 229 clubs and 160 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states. They bring a fresh approach to the wholesale club experience by offering members incredible value, convenience and assortment. ZiZZO looks forward to introducing its high-quality budget-minded folding bicycles to their membership base of over 6.5 million members. ZiZZO Bikes is proud to partner with a company whose values and mission statement align with their own. The partnership began in the first week of June and ZiZZO Bikes are now available for purchase on BJs.com. The cycling boom continues to grow since the start of the pandemic and with the prices at the pumps many have turned to alternative ways to commute. ZiZZO offers multiple models at budget friendly prices for everyone from the beginner to the experienced rider. When space is limited a ZiZZO folding bicycle provides a hassle free solution. ZiZZO hopes its new partnership with BJ's will introduce even more new riders to a fun and healthy lifestyle.
— Benjamin Chen
About ZiZZO
ZiZZO and its parent company, VENQUEST TRADING are headquartered in Northern California. Co-founded by Henry Hon and Benjamin Chen, they have been operating in manufacturing and national distribution for over 30 years, successfully supporting and servicing hundreds of thousands of products. ZiZZO utilizes designers and engineers from Europe, America, and Asia. The bikes are manufactured by one of the largest bicycle factories in Asia, producing more than 2,000,000 bikes a year for some of the biggest brands in the world.
ZiZZO was founded on the principle that cycling should be affordable, fun, and accessible
