ZiZZO Bikes Gives Away $95 Gift: A Free Carry Bag ($95 value) with Every New Bike Purchase

Not only are you getting a free, high-quality, ultra durable carrying bag for your ZiZZO folding bike, you get the bag that it comes in which is also a great backpack!”UNION CITY, CA, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZiZZO Bikes announced today that the company will be giving away their ($95 Value) Carrying Bag with every new folding bike purchase for the month of March, until supplies last. The ZiZZO Carrying Bag is one of the brand’s top selling accessories and most sought-after items.
Not only is the March special a great value, but the ZiZZO brand has built their brand around value. Their line of folding bikes is considerably less expensive than their competitors, and upholds the utmost quality. ZiZZO reviews are exceptional, reaching an average of 4.8 stars out of 5 among various outlets.
ZiZZO folding bikes are made for all ages, sizes, and skill levels. Though a folding bike, they ride like a big bike - but with the convenience of being able to fit in small places, and even cleaner, with the FREE Carrying Bag. When finished with your excursion, you can store or travel with your bike in the trunk, or backseat of the car, R.V, boat, dorm room, or any closet! There is always room for a ZiZZO and the FREE Carrying Bag.
The nation’s #1 folding bike company wanted to inspire those who have spent the past year couped up inside to enjoy the outdoors by having fun riding on a brand-new bike, and for those who have not biked since childhood, try something new! For one month only, March 2022, customers will get ONE FREE CARRYING BAG with every new bike order. Just enter: Spring22 at the website’s ZiZZO.bike checkout. Customers must make sure they add one carrying bag for each new bike purchase to their cart to be eligible for the promotion.
Given the chaotic situation in the world, ZiZZO wanted to create a product (and promotion), that offers a return to normalcy for everyday people. The 20-inch wheeled bike is easy and fun to ride on bike paths, streets, trails, and multi-terrain. Each bike can be easily folded up for storage and carrying.
ZiZZO bikes are available through March and range in price from $269.99 to $479.99 with a FREE Carrying Bag with every new bike purchase.
ZiZZO and its parent company, VENQUEST TRADING are headquartered in Northern California. Co-founded by Henry Hon and Benjamin Chen, they have been operating in manufacturing and national distribution for over 30 years, successfully supporting and servicing hundreds of thousands of products. ZiZZO utilizes designers and engineers from Europe, America, and Asia. The bikes are manufactured by one of the largest bicycle factories in Asia, producing more than 2,000,000 bikes a year for some of the biggest brands in the world.
ZiZZO was founded on the principle that cycling should be affordable, fun, and accessible.
