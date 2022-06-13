Tri-Lift Industries Inc Attends Electrification 2022

Tri-Lift Industries Inc, 2021 Dealer of the Year for BYD forklifts, will be exhibiting at Electrification 2022 - International Conference and Exposition.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITS STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Lift Industries Inc is proud to announce attendance at Electrification 2022 – International Conference and Exposition in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Charlotte Convention Center, held June 28, 2022 to June 30, 2022. Electrification 2022 will bring together thought leaders and innovators from across the global electrification industry, providing attendees with a vast range of opportunities for education and collaboration to help advance organizational electrification initiatives.

The Electrification 2022 International Conference and Exposition provides the ability for attendees to unite with business, policy, government and academic stakeholders, as well as vendors and other partners, for an in‑depth exploration of how corporations, and government entities can work together to meet deep decarbonization targets through a customer‑focused clean‑energy transition.

Tri-Lift Industries Inc will be the exclusive exhibitor of BYD forklifts, a bleeding edge solution for material handling equipment powered by Lithium Iron Phosphate battery technology. Attendees of the show will be able to view two different BYD forklift models, an ECB50 (10,000 lbs capacity) and an ECB18 (3-wheel, 3,600 lbs capacity). BYD forklifts have no competitors on the market with a 10 year/20,000-hour battery warranty and 80V electrical system. BYD is also the only manufacturer to build a lithium iron phosphate powered forklift, along with the battery, charger, and battery management system. Every other market offering needs to outsource segments of the manufacturing process to third parties.

Tri-Lift Industries Inc is actively working with local North Carolina businesses and government entities to bring fleet electrification and fleet management solutions to market at an affordable level. Tri-Lift Industries Inc will be exhibiting at Booth #716, next to the ‘Innovation Showcase’. A floorplan for the show can be found by visiting https://www.electrification2022.com/exhibit/floorplan

For companies or government entities that are interested in attending the Electrification 2022 International Conference and exposition to learn more about Tri-Lift Industries Inc, BYD forklifts, or Fleet electrification as a whole, please reach out directly to Tri-Lift Industries at https://www.tri-lift.com or call 866-393-9833.

About Tri-Lift Industries Inc:

Since 1968, Tri-Lift Industries Inc offers materials handling equipment and warehouse solutions for customers in primarily in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, but provides national level support as well. The company offers forklifts for sale and forklift rentals, aerial lifts, commercial utility vehicles, racking, automation solutions, and total 360-fleet management solutions. Tri-Lift Industries Inc is a family owned and operated business that is big enough to handle any fleet or warehouse need while being small enough to create custom tailored solutions with personal attention.

Website – https://tri-lift.com

About BYD Inc.

BYD has been revolutionizing the rechargeable battery industry since 1995 in industries such as consumer electronics, energy storage, transportation and now the material handling industry. Compared to traditional electric forklifts, BYD’s extraordinary technology turns the industry inside-out by delivering a single-battery multi-shift solution. Designed to work together with its disruptive battery technology,

One Sealed Battery – Get rid of the battery changing station. Eliminate battery watering, service and planned maintenance. And featuring solid pneumatic tires, it operates indoors and outdoors.

Improved Safety – Never worry about gassing, acid corrosion or watering again. And your employees will never have to handle 2,000lb. plus batteries each shift. The BYD Lithium Iron Phosphate battery is designed to perform! And it’s 10 year warranty gives you peace of mind that it will do just that!

Battery Charging – Full charge in 1 to 2 hours AND can opportunity charge at any time to improve run times. Average charge rate of 1% to 1.2% charge per minute.

Website – https://en.byd.com/forklift/





