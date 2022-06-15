Nanodropper and Lovell Partner to Provide a Unique Ophthalmologic Solution to Federal Healthcare Systems
Lovell is the perfect partner for us to further our mission to provide better access to eyecare for our veterans.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell Government Services and Nanodropper announce today they have partnered to provide the Nanodropper adaptor to federal healthcare systems. The Nanodropper is the only FDA-listed, volume-reducing adaptor for eyedrop bottles. By simply twisting the Nanodropper onto any bottle, patients and clinicians can reduce the drop-size to just what the eye can absorb. Smaller drops are shown to reduce waste, cost, and side effects, ultimately increasing access to expensive prescription eye medications.
Named after its flagship product, Nanodropper was formed in 2017 after learning about the amount of wasted medication created by standard eyedroppers. The standard eyedropper creates a droplet that is much too big for the human eye to absorb properly, leading to a loss of up to 80 percent of product and unwanted side effects (source). Nanodropper solves this problem by reducing the eyedrop volume. Nanodropper has received over 20 awards and accolades from institutions like the National Inventors Hall of Fame, National Science Foundation, and United States Air Force. Introducing Nanodropper to the VA, DoD, and other federal healthcare facilities will allow clinics to save money on medication and promote eye health.
Lovell Government Services is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranked in the top 10 percent of America’s fastest growing privately owned businesses in 2020 and 2021. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. As Nanodropper’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this unique solution to federal healthcare providers. Nanodropper has been awarded a spot on the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalogue (ECAT # SPE2DE-21-D-0013) and is pending addition the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS # V797D-50450). Listing products under Lovell’s contract vehicles allows a streamlined acquisition experience for purchasing departments while helping government customers meet their procurement goals for SDVOSBs.
“Lovell is very excited to partner with Nanodropper to make the Nanodropper adaptor more easily available to all federal medical organizations. The Nanodropper adapter is a great example of a simple and effective solution for a common ophthalmologic problem,” Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services and USMC Major (Ret.).
“Lovell is the perfect partner for us to further our mission to provide better access to eyecare for our veterans,” says Mackenzie Andrews, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanodropper. “We are thrilled to bring our technology to VA hospitals and other federal healthcare facilities across the nation.”
About Nanodropper
Nanodropper offers value-based solutions to close health equity gaps while promoting patient education and advocacy. Named after the company's flagship product, Nanodropper has developed a patient-centered adaptor for eyedrop bottles to reduce the volume of currently oversized eyedrops by more than 60 percent. This will help reduce cost, decrease waste, and minimize potential side effects of vision-saving treatments. Visit www.nanodropper.com to learn more.
About Lovell® Government Services
Lovell Government Services was established by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013. Lovell’s mission is to serve Veterans and Military Communities by introducing cutting-edge and essential medical products to the Federal Market and providing a seamless customer service experience to government customers. Lovell partners with Medical and Pharmaceutical Suppliers to fast track and distribute the latest in medical technologies to the Federal Government. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
MIA MCCANN
LOVELL GOVERNMENT SERVICES
mia@lovellgov.com