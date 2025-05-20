Recovery Force Health and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to HeelP.O.D. Device for VA and DoD

This collaboration highlights our commitment to enhancing the lives of those who have served, ensuring they receive the top-quality care and support they deserve.” — Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and Recovery Force Health, a provider of data-driven med-tech devices and healthcare solutions that revolutionize the process of early mobilization, blood clot (DVT) prevention, and pressure injury prevention, today announced that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as a Recovery Force Health Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, distributing the company’s HeelP.O.D. pressure off-loading device to these customers through federal contracting systems.Pressure injuries are one of the most prevalent and costly hospital-acquired conditions in the U.S. Sacral pressure injuries are the leading cause of hospital-acquired pressure injuries, with heel ulcers ranking as the second leading cause. Over 2.5 million patients in the U.S. suffer from pressure injuries annually, resulting in significant pain, increased infection risks, a higher workload for hospital staff, and increased healthcare costs. Pressure injuries cost the U.S. healthcare system an estimated $12 billion annually, and hospitals urgently need effective offloading solutions to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs.HeelP.O.D. is a unique pressure offloading device with an ‘open-air’ design that provides visual assurance of offloading and conveinent access to the foot with skin checks, dressing changes, debridement and range of motion therapy. The device is made a memory foam material that uses immersion and envelopment technology to continuously offload and maximize pressure redistribution of bony prominences.Earlier this year, Recovery Force Health acquired HeelP.O.D from NelDerm, solidifying the company’s commitment to providing innovative prevention solutions addressing the top causes of hospital-acquired pressure injuries.As Recovery Force Health’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Recovery Force Health is now available through the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."We are proud to partner with Recovery Force Health to further our commitment to delivering first-class services to our veterans. This collaboration highlights our commitment to enhancing the lives of those who have served, ensuring they receive the top-quality care and support they deserve," said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“We are pleased to announce our new partnership with Lovell Government Services. They have a legacy of serving our country and those who gave their service to our country, and it’s an honor to be a part of that,” said Chuck Young, Senior Director of Business Development. “HeelP.O.D. is a unique device for reducing heel pressure ulcers, and it also offers nursing staff an easy method of application, skin assessment and wound dressing changes. We’re confident that HeelP.O.D. will greatly impact the care and outcomes of our veterans.”About Recovery Force HealthRecovery Force Health (RF Health) is the premier provider of data-driven med-tech devices and healthcare solutions that revolutionize the process of early mobilization, blood clot (DVT) prevention, pressure injury prevention, and post-operative care. Our mission is to help solve fundamental, day-to-day patient and healthcare team member challenges with evidence-based solutions.RF Health is at the forefront of preventative healthcare, leveraging medical device technology to promote healthier lifestyles and reduce hospital-acquired conditions, including hospital-acquired immobility and hospital-acquired pressure injury. The company’s data-driven prevention approach ensures that RF Health devices enhance patient outcomes and provide measurable benefits. RF Health customers include hospitals and healthcare teams focused on enhancing the quality of care and driving change. To learn more, please visit www.rfhealth.comAbout Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

