Biomed Simulation, Inc. Partners with Lovell Government Services to Support VA Healthcare with Advanced Simulators

We are excited to collaborate with Biomed Simulation to bring innovative training tools to the VA healthcare system.” — said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomed Simulation is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Lovell Government Services to deliver market-leading, high-fidelity simulators for training cardiac surgery, perfusion, and ECMO. These advanced simulators are uniquely designed with software that precisely mimics human physiology, ensuring realistic and competency-based training for medical professionals, without the need for animal labs and/or biologic tissue samples.This partnership aligns with the VA's SimLEARN objectives, which focus on improving healthcare outcomes for veterans by integrating simulation-based training as a best practice standard. By providing cutting-edge simulation technology that is available in both real-world and virtual environments, Biomed Simulation and Lovell Government Services are empowering healthcare professionals to enhance their skills and deliver superior care to those who have served our country.In support of this mission, Biomed Simulation has recently joined the National Training and Simulation Association (NTSA) working group. This prestigious group, formed in response to a request from the Modeling and Simulation (M&S) Congressional Caucus, focuses on leveraging simulation technologies to enhance patient safety and improve healthcare outcomes nationwide. By participating in this working group, Biomed Simulation contributes to NTSA's broader objectives of fostering communication between the training industry and government agencies, while advancing the use of innovative technologies in healthcare education.To learn more about the critical need for risk-free training in high-stakes cardiac surgery and ECMO procedures, Biomed Simulation has launched a new website at www.biomedsimulation.com . The site showcases their innovative simulators, which allow clinicians to practice not only routine procedures, but also crisis management scenarios and essential teamwork skills in a zero-risk environment. These high-fidelity simulators, based on human physiology models, enable healthcare teams to train for unexpected patient events and complex scenarios. Healthcare providers are invited to schedule a discovery call to learn how these simulators can revolutionize their practice, enhance patient safety, and improve outcomes in these high-risk clinical specialties."We are excited to collaborate with Biomed Simulation to bring innovative training tools to the VA healthcare system. By equipping medical teams with advanced simulators, we aim to reduce risks for those who have served our country," said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.Healthcare professionals interested in learning more about these advanced cardiac surgery and ECMO simulators are encouraged to visit www.biomedsimulation.com and schedule a discovery call to explore how this technology can transform their training programs and patient care practices.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.