Mission: Cure Announces New Collaboration to Treat Pancreatitis Pain

Mission: Cure will collaborate with Johns Hopkins Medicine to establish a Pancreatitis Pain Research Program, a clinic for patients with chronic pancreatitis.

The Program will increase our understanding of effective treatments and our ability to personalize therapies for chronic pancreatitis pain. We are thrilled that Mission: Cure is supporting this work.” — Dr. Jay Pasricha

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mission: Cure, a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating effective therapies that will improve the lives of children and adults suffering from pancreatitis, announced a new research grant to Johns Hopkins Medicine focused on pancreatitis pain. Mission: Cure’s support will help establish the Pancreatitis Pain Research Program, a multidisciplinary chronic pancreatitis pain consultation clinic for patients with chronic pancreatitis (CP).

CP is a debilitating chronic disease affecting more than 180,000 people in the US alone. Severe abdominal pain is the most prevalent symptom of CP, yet CP pain is not well understood. Many patients struggle to find a medical team that understands the complex nature of their pain and has the tools to help them find relief.

The Pancreatitis Pain Research Program will enable patients to consult with experts in medicine and psychiatry to treat pain associated with CP. Led by experts in neurogastroenterology and psychiatry, Dr. Jay Pasricha, Dr. Glenn Treisman and Dr. Traci Speed, the treatment team will use an innovative neuromodulatory approach to treat CP patients and follow their clinical course in a prospective manner.

“We are excited to support this new initiative at Johns Hopkins. For too long, many patients with pancreatitis pain have been ignored, or worse, mistreated. With the launch of the pancreatitis pain center at Johns Hopkins, CP patients will finally be able to access effective pain care, and the clinic will gain evidence to support new treatments,” said Megan Golden, CEO and Co-founder of Mission: Cure.

Dr. Pasricha, Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Neurogastroenterology adds, “The Program will increase our understanding of effective treatments and our ability to personalize therapies for chronic pancreatitis pain. We are thrilled that Mission: Cure is supporting this work.”



About Mission: Cure

Founded in 2017 by seasoned nonprofit leader Megan Golden and serial entrepreneur Linda Martin after each experienced a devastating family diagnosis of chronic pancreatitis, Mission: Cure is dedicated to accelerating cures and improving the lives of those living with recurrent acute and chronic pancreatitis. An active community of patients, families, scientists, clinicians, donors and volunteers, Mission: Cure is focused on measurably improving patient outcomes by forging groundbreaking collaborations with industry and academic scientists, driving scientific breakthroughs and getting effective treatments to the clinic. A 501c3 nonprofit organization, Mission: Cure promotes pancreatitis awareness through its advocacy, patient education and outreach programs.