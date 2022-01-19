Regenerative Medical Solutions Appoints Linda Martin to its Business Advisory Board

Linda Martin

Patient advocate and serial entrepreneur joins RMS business advisors Tommy Thompson, W. Ed Tyler and Harry Kraemer

I look forward to the day when my daughter and others will benefit from RMS's innovative technology and approach to curing diabetes” — Linda Martin, President of MCC and mother of a Type 3c diabetes patient

MADISON, WI, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regenerative Medical Solutions (“RMS”), a privately held biotechnology company with a vision to harness the regenerative property of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs, non-embryonic) to produce pancreatic β (beta) islet cells to cure diabetes, is pleased to announce that Linda Martin has been appointed to its business advisory board. Ms. Martin is a senior leader, innovator, serial entrepreneur, board member and investor with deep experience in corporate strategy and business development in early and growth stage technology companies. Linda is also the President and Co-founder of Mission Cure Capital, an impact investment company focused on accelerating life-changing therapies for patients with recurrent acute and chronic pancreatitis and is Chairperson of Mission: Cure, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing effective therapies and developing better care models for all people suffering from pancreatitis.

“We are delighted to have Linda join our business advisory board. Her entrepreneurial leadership experience, knowledge of pancreatic disease and passion to drive innovation and deliver effective therapies to people with diabetes give her a unique perspective on our industry and a robust skillset that will make her a valuable contributor to our business advisory board,” said Tony Kolton, President and CEO of RMS.

“It’s an honor to join RMS, a company with a game-changing mission to develop and commercialize innovative therapies to treat diabetes,” said Linda Martin. “Not only am I excited about working with the talented RMS team and my fellow advisors, but as the mother of a daughter who suffered from chronic pancreatitis and is now fully insulin dependent, I look forward to the day when my daughter and others will benefit from RMS’s innovative technology and approach to curing diabetes.”

Ms. Martin joins RMS business advisors Tommy Thompson, Former Secretary of the US Dept. of Health and Human Services and former Governor of Wisconsin, W. Ed Tyler, skilled executive and investor with a long track record of leadership and entrepreneurial positions and, as majority investor, sold Encore Vision, Inc. to Novartis for $1.25 billion, and Harry Kraemer, former Chairman and CEO of Baxter International and Clinical Professor of Leadership at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

About RMS:

RMS is a privately held biotechnology company utilizing human induced pluripotent (non-embryonic) stem cell derived islet-like clusters with therapeutic applications in pancreatitis, type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This revolutionary technology is built on over 25 years of research by Dr. Jon Odorico, MD, FACS at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and subsequently at RMS. RMS was founded by Anthony Kolton and Dr. Jon Odorico, MD, FACS to develop an ethical cell therapy resulting in a cure for diabetes.