Mission Cure Capital Announces Investment in Regenerative Medical Solutions

MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Cure Capital, LLC (“MCC”), an impact investment company focused on accelerating life-changing therapies for patients with recurrent acute and chronic pancreatitis, announces an initial investment in Regenerative Medical Solutions, Inc. (“RMS”), a privately held biotechnology company with a vision to harness the regenerative property of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs, non-embryonic) to produce pancreatic β (beta) islet cells to cure diabetes.

MCC’s investment supports the continued development of RMS’s patented technology and novel approach to develop a revolutionary protocol to grow healthy and resilient pancreatic cells to improve the lives of people with all types of diabetes.

Diabetes occurs when a person’s pancreatic β cells cannot produce enough insulin to control blood sugar. This can happen if the β cells are destroyed by an autoimmune attack (Type 1 diabetes), if the β cells are exhausted by long-term metabolic stress (Type 2 diabetes), or following long-term inflammation due to chronic pancreatitis (Type 3c diabetes).

Diabetes represents a global health crisis affecting over 400 million people world-wide, including an estimated 34.2 million Americans (10.5% of the population). In the United States alone, diabetes is responsible for direct medical costs of over $237 billion per year. These numbers are projected to increase 3-fold by 2050, underscoring the urgency of developing new therapies for the disease.

“There is an urgent need for new and effective therapies to treat diabetes,” said Linda Martin, President of MCC. “RMS has assembled a world-renowned team of experts in stem cell development, pancreatic islet biology and islet transplantation, and we are thrilled to support them as they create transformative therapies for diabetes. MCC aims to drive major scientific breakthroughs by directing capital where our financial support can have a measurable impact on lives. We seek to generate attractive returns for our impact investors by delivering on our mission to accelerate therapeutics for pancreatitis and our investment in RMS meets all of these goals.”

Tony Kolton, RMS’s President and CEO adds, “We are delighted to collaborate with MCC as they bring important resources in addition to financial support. MCC’s strong relationships with the patient and provider communities will provide real benefits for our team, helping us understand the needs and priorities of patients as we develop and deliver effective therapies for all patients with diabetes as quickly as possible.”



About Mission Cure Capital

Founded in January 2019, Mission Cure Capital is the first impact investment company dedicated to investing in commercially-promising research and therapeutic development companies and teams working to improve the lives of more than 650,000 children and adults with recurrent acute and chronic pancreatitis in the US alone, with more than 2 million globally. Impact investing is the practice of making purposeful investments to achieve social benefits while generating financial returns for investors. Precision medicine and improving health outcomes are emerging impact investment opportunities. MCC leverages private capital to build a portfolio of financially attractive investments to advance the needs and priorities of the pancreatitis community.

About Regenerative Medical Solutions

RMS is a privately held biotechnology company utilizing human induced pluripotent (non-embryonic) stem cell derived islet-like clusters with therapeutic applications in pancreatitis, type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This revolutionary technology is built on over 25 years of research by Dr. Jon Odorico, MD, FACS at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and subsequently at RMS. RMS was founded by Anthony Kolton and Dr. Jon Odorico, MD, FACS to develop an ethical cell therapy resulting in a cure for diabetes.

