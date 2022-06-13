Maryland State Police Charge Suspect Wanted In Murder Of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

June 13, 2022

(PITTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a man wanted in the murder of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday evening.

The suspect, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard located Davidson in the area of the Talbot Street Apartments in the 7400 block of Gumboro Road in Pittsville, Maryland. Davidson was wanted for four outstanding arrest warrants.

According to a preliminary investigation, a brief foot pursuit occurred and Davidson shot Deputy First Class Hilliard with a handgun before fleeing the scene. Deputy First Class Hilliard, 42, was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland, where he was declared deceased.

Following an extensive manhunt, involving local, state and federal agencies, Davidson surrendered to law enforcement without incident about two hours after the shooting. Those who assisted in the search for the suspect included Maryland State Police, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Fruitland Police, Salisbury Police, Berlin Police, Princess Anne Police, Ocean City Police, Ocean Pines Police, Pocomoke City Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Delaware State Police, the ATF, DEA and the U.S. Marshal’s. Other agencies that offered support included Wicomico County Emergency Management, Pittsville Fire and EMS Department and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation with assistance from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under investigation…

