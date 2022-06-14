BCMstrategy, Inc. Releases Data Tools to Measure and Manage Exposure to Monetary Policy Volatility
Toolkit expands access to language-derived public policy data beyond the existing digital currency, climate, banking, and trade policy volatility signals
Intensifying inflation means markets need better tools to measure and manage exposures to monetary policy volatility; objective macroVS1 data delivers clarity and buys time for strategy formation.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCMstrategy, Inc. today announced the release of data-driven monetary policy volatility signals ("macroVS1") to support pre-trade analysis and decisions. Currently available in the form of charts and PDFs on the Bloomberg Terminal via {APPS PLCY <GO>}, the quantitative and structured language data will now be available to strategists, chief economists, research directors, analysts, and quantamental portfolio managers through automated, customizable API feeds. Dedicated dashboards powered by the company’s data are available upon request.
“Intensifying inflation means markets need better tools to measure and manage exposures to monetary policy volatility. Our objective macroVS1 data and signals delivers clarity and buys time for strategy formation,” said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc. “Data generated by our patented technology enables strategic financial professionals to see clearly and quickly which issues are gaining momentum, no matter how noisy the news cycle becomes
With a firm foundation in political science and law, the award-winning multi-factor time series data delivers next-generation risk management and research tools to capital market professionals. BCMstrategy, Inc. uses 9+ layers of patented analytical automation to convert the verbal data into components capital markets can use to measure and manage public policy risks: multifactor, objective, quantitative, time series data (measuring notional volumes of public policy activity). Firms that already use automated institutional news feeds can additionally access the company’s curated and structured language data (the underlyings). Third party backtests of the company’s data demonstrate high correlations with market volatility, often with over 7 days advance notice of market volatility. The macroVS1 data feed delivers dedicated quantitative and verbal data focused exclusively on monetary policy formation.
“An unprecedented number of structural shifts in the global economy are expanding the scope of issues that central banks consider as they attempt to tamp down inflation. Pandemic-related shifts in aggregate demand and supply chain disruptions are being amplified by geopolitical conflicts, a pivot towards a carbon-neutral economy, and a shift towards increasingly digital payments and currencies,” said Ms. Matthews. BCMstrategy, Inc. delivers structured language data alongside the quantitative data to accelerate insight formation regarding policy trajectories. “Strategists, analysts, research directors, and quantamental portfolio managers can begin using alerts and signals from the data immediately to make better data-driven decisions regarding potential risks and opportunities amid a challenging and historic period for fixed income and currency markets,” said Ms. Matthews.
About BCMstrategy, Inc.: BCMstrategy, Inc. helps portfolio managers, risk managers, and geopolitical strategists make better strategic decisions faster through advanced technology. BCMstrategy, Inc. generates objective, ethically sourced alternative data derived from the language of public policy using 9+ layers of patented analytical automation. Backtests show the quantitative data helps portfolio managers, financial market strategists, and risk managers to anticipate policy-driven market volatility. Committed to ethical data sourcing, the company generates quantitative data regarding 190+ technical monetary policy lexicon terms from a broad range of publicly available inputs. It also sources language data from high-quality, fact-checked media sources under data mining licenses with strategic partner Dow Jones and ThomsonReuters.
Charts, graphs, and PDF documents are already available to Bloomberg Terminal users through the company’s V3 App {APPS PLCY <GO>}. Recent awards include: NATO Innovation Hub Challenge (Finalist, 2020); G20/BIS TechSprint Challenge (Finalist, 2021).
Introducing macroVS1: Measuring Monetary Policy Volatility