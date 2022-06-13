HEAVEN ON PCH BENEFITS ARTISTS FOR TRAUMA
Heaven on PCH
Heaven on PCH Fundraiser Slated for June 25thLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist for Trauma is teaming up with Beth Bowen and Eddie Donaldson to host a fundraising event Saturday, June 25th from 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm. This invitation only, one day event, will be held at 21201Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA.
Heaven on PCH will gather artists, art lovers, and art collectors for a day of Creativity, Connectivity, and Community with a large amount of the proceeds benefiting Artists for Trauma (AFT). Founded by trauma survivor Laura Sharpe, AFT aids in the recovery of severely altered trauma survivors through adaptive, artistic platforms.
Three bungalows will be featuring renowned artists and collections. The main bungalow will feature Beth Bowen, Jim TAZ Evans, Kacie Nicole Margis, Spray Kid, Richard Bell, Nathan Kostechko, Jessie Blowers, Heaven, and TY Joseph. Actor/Artist David Arquette will be in the Sugar Press bungalow along with Amanda Lynn, Antonio Pelayo, Chloe Trujillo, Colette Miller, Dave Navarro, Duel Diagnosis, Estevan Oriol, Gloria Muriel, Isaac Pelayo, Kofie, and Love Crew, and more. AFT will showcase Risky, Tommy Hollenstein, Pablo Damas, Lucy Ford, Daniel Alvarez, Erin Vee, Cassandra Tang, Lilian Raven, and many others. Topping off a day of Heaven on PCH will be live painting and live performances by Krooked Trees and Indivisible Arts DJ Erin Vee.
The event wouldn’t be possible without the support of GuerillaOne, Sugar Press Art, The Seventh Letter, Pins & Needles, Karen Michelle, HFactor Water, Obey Giant Clothing, Smart Art Box, OCA Energy Drink, Nu Bloom Botanicals, Indivisible Arts, Aware Now Magazine, California Rehabilitation Institute, and Loop Colors.
"Artists For Trauma is grateful to Beth Bowen and Eddie Donaldson for creating Heaven on PCH! This creative, multi-media fundraising event is going to be an exciting, inclusive, and accessible life experience for all attendees, trauma survivors, thrivers, and difference makers!"
'Your life is your canvas! I’m excited to share my collection of “Your Life Your Canvas” with potential new collectors!" Beth Bowen
For More Information on Artists for Trauma visit https://artistsfortrauma.org/
Kelli Schloemer
Imagine PR Group
+1 360-904-0316
email us here