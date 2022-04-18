JOE LISUZZO SAYS “NO, TO LA’S STATUS QUO!”
Joe Lisuzzo for State Senate District 28
District 28 State Senate Candidate is Taking a StandLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Lisuzzo is back vying for District 28 State Senate Seat after landing in the top 3 for State Senate in District 30’s special election last year. Unanimously endorsed by the Los Angeles County GOP for the 2nd year in a row, Lisuzzo is unchallenged by any other GOP candidate and is the party favorite to fill the Senate seat. Mail-in ballots will arrive on May 9th for the June 7th primary.
The longtime Los Angeles business owner of Al Gelato Ice Cream Company and Restaurant on Robertson Boulevard is tired of seeing the citizens of LA suffer. Joe Lisuzzo is tired of seeing his community suffering on the streets, suffering at the gas pumps, and suffering with the rise in crime. His representation in the State Senate will mean Los Angelenos will finally know their tax dollars are being spent correctly.
The Governor claims we have a surplus of tax revenue. Joe Lisuzzo intends to watch that money be used wisely to:
• Increase Public Safety
• Help Homeless Angelinos receive wellness centers they need
• Suspend the .52 cents per gallon Excise tax at the gas pumps
As the June 7th primary nears, Lisuzzo believes that given his decades in business he can serve the people by helping stop the waste through oversight and accountability. The time is NOW for change and Joe Lisuzzo plans to be the voice of the people in District 28.
Joe Lisuzzo resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Karen Michelle, the founder of LYB Events, which celebrates diversity and inclusivity via red carpet fashion events. They have two grown sons and look forward to raising their grandchildren in a safer, cleaner Los Angeles’-District 28, with his commitment to the community.
