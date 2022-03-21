JOE LISUZZO IS BACK RUNNING FOR STATE SENATE
Joe Lisuzzo for State Senate District 28
Popular Businessman Wants to Improve District 28 State SenateLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long time business owner, Joe Lisuzzo, is back on the political scene making a run for the Senate Seat in District 28. Mail-in ballots will arrive on May 9th for the June 7th primary.
After almost taking the State Senate seat for District 30 last year, Lisuzzo is back again to fight for the city he loves. Unanimously endorsed by the Los Angeles County GOP for the 2nd year in a row he is unchallenged by any other GOP candidate and is the party favorite to fill the Senate seat.
When asked why he wants to represent District 28, Joe said, “I want to bring my business expertise to the state senate and act with a sense of urgency to solve our many problems, exploding crime, homelessness, and gas taxes. I want to follow the money at every level of state government to make sure that all taxes and bond measures go solely to cure the issues for which those taxes were levied.”
Joe is a team player and sees the problems in Los Angeles as a bipartisan, humanitarian issue. Small business owners such as the Southern California landmark Schwartz Bakery, a Kosher retail bakery and restaurant, agrees. They are just one of many small businesses that have been ravaged by the pandemic and endorsed Lisuzzo as their choice to be the voice of the people.
Lisuzzo pledges to bring a sense of “urgency and accountability” to the dual problems of crime and homelessness in California, particularly Los Angeles.
Joe Lisuzzo was the owner of the legendary “Al Gelato” a successful restaurant and ice cream company in West LA on Robertson Blvd for over 30 years. He resides in Los Angeles with his wife, founder of LYB Events, a fashion show and red-carpet celebrating diversity and inclusivity. They have two grown sons and look forward to raising their grandchildren in Los Angeles’ District 28.
It is time for change and fresh, new leadership.
