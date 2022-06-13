Lyndy Jones Installed as Associated General Contractors of Georgia President
JCI Contractors President to Serve One-Year Term starting June 13
The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading statewide association for the construction industry, recently elected Lyndy Jones as its chapter president. Other officers joining AGC Georgia's board of directors include: Brian Newsome of Albion as vice president, Joe Tuggle of Tuggle Construction as secretary and Mike Macon of Balfour Beatty Construction as treasurer.
Jones is the founder and president of JCI Contractors, a firm based in his hometown of Moultrie. JCI Contractors provides construction management, design-build and general contracting services to a diverse clientele across Georgia. JCI Contractors has worked on many high-profile projects including Lowndes High School, Colquitt County High School, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine South Georgia, Southern Regional Technical College Health Sciences and numerous educational institutions.
“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to represent my colleagues and industry at AGC Georgia during my term,” Jones said. “With the support of the other 34 members of the Board who are from all over the state, we will elevate the voice of Georgia’s construction industry and our top issues, including workforce development.”
The Georgia construction industry veteran grew up working with his father in the gunite pool business. After graduating from Auburn University with a degree in civil engineering, Jones spent several years working for a general contractor in central Georgia before moving home to establish JCI Contractors with his father in 1989.
Throughout Jones’ career, he has played an active role in the industry and in his community. He is an active member of the First Baptist Church of Moultrie, and for 17 years, Jones has served on the Ameris Bank Board of Directors in Moultrie. He is a member of the Georgia State Finance and Investment Commission Advisory Board and has served on the AGC Georgia Board of Directors for 11 years. In addition to his role as president of JCI Contractors, he manages Craftwood Farms, a family-owned pecan farming operation.
Jones and his wife, Kelly, have four children: Lynn (wife Leah), Braxton, Jud and Katherine. He will begin serving his term on June 13.
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include nearly 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 26,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
