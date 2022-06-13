Monday, June 13
WA residents rally, join national call for new gun laws to try to prevent mass shootings
With the pain of the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre still searing, people across Washington state joined the national March for Our Lives day of protests, imploring lawmakers to better regulate guns, and to honor those killed by gun violence. In Olympia, hundreds of educators and other supporters of new restrictions marched at the state Capitol, while at a smaller Seattle rally, two moms mourned sons shot to death years ago, and said their indelible grief was rekindled by Uvalde, and the racist slaughter at a Buffalo grocery store 10 days earlier. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Jennifer Buchanan)
‘Little army’ of 31 masked Patriot Front members arrested in Coeur d’Alene near Pride in the Park
Police in Coeur d’Alene arrested 31 masked members of a white nationalist group suspected of conspiring to riot in the city’s downtown on the same day as a scheduled and nearby Pride in the Park event. The arrested men of “Patriot Front” arrived in Coeur d’Alene inside a U-Haul truck that police pulled over for a traffic stop. Only one was from Idaho. The rest came from Washington, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming. Continue reading at The Spokesman-Review. (Colin Mulvany)
Berg: Support for small businesses key to jobs and economy
Our local small businesses are the strong beating heart of every community. So what can we do, together, to help our existing local businesses thrive and bring more new small businesses from idea to reality? This issue is important because half of all workers in Washington state are employed by small businesses, not corporate giants. Continue reading at The Everett Herald.
Associated Press
Psychiatric evaluations of school shooter to remain sealed
Forecasters issue flood watch for Columbia River
Bellingham Herald
Residents rally for gun control at Bellingham ‘March for Our Lives’
Despite the pandemic and restricted border, 2021 was a big year for these Whatcom retailers
It’s an opportunity to ‘learn ways to be truly inclusive’ of BIPOC in Whatcom County
Whatcom returns to CDC’s ‘medium’ COVID risk level, but 3 regions in county at ‘low’ level
Capital Press
Bird flu surfaces in Yakima County
Columbian
Editorial: In Our View: Snake River dams report leaves many questions
Editorial: In Our View: Cheers & Jeers: Port possibilities; rotten rumors (Cleveland)
Editorial: In Our View: Arming teachers won’t stop mass shootings
Everett Herald
Property values soar 32% in Snohomish County due to hot housing market
‘Back in our home’: Tulalips celebrate Salmon Ceremony return
Hundreds turn out in Everett for protest against gun violence
If this dike fails, Stanwood goes underwater
Your chance to quiz those who are running the ferry system
Foes of state’s capital gains tax drop plans for initiative
Column: Jan. 6 hearing was brutal, reassuring, unfiltered
Editorial: Window closing for Congress to act on gun violence
Opinion: First hearing makes convincing case against Trump
Opinion: White supremacy’s threats present clear danger
Opinion: Climate change a thorny problem for U.S. military
News Tribune
Tacoma and Pierce County’s ‘white hot’ housing market has cooled. It’s about time
Olympian
New WA gun laws go into effect on July 1. Here is what you need to know
Thurston County public health to close down COVID-19 vaccine clinic for good
Peninsula Daily News
Public meetings on ferry system starting Tuesday
Puget Sound Business Journal
Column: Inclusivity isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s good for business.
Seattle mayor vetoes bill that would require landlords to report apartment rents
Seattle Times
What you need to know about access to COVID antiviral drugs and therapeutics in King County and WA
Conflicts escalate amid surge in WA solar farm proposals
WA reacts to Jan. 6 hearing: Dems laud committee, GOP challengers push false conspiracy theories
WA lawmakers, others call for gun licenses and assault weapon ban (Berry)
‘We’re not colorblind’: Two years after George Floyd, WA Supreme Court tries to chart a different path on race
Five WA men among 31 Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho
Skagit Valley Herald
Big Lake residents propose fix for beaver dam, flooding
The Spokesman-Review
Tri-City Herald
These middle school kids are restoring old Eastern WA ag land to its natural habitat
Richland homeowners worry about nearby wetlands. They want apartment project halted
Tri-Cities students lead call for changing gun laws during Richland march
CDC ups Benton County’s COVID infection ranking. More people have died
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Dayton County broadband service coming in early 2023
Washington Post
Trump pushed ‘big lie’ despite being told election fraud claims were false, aides testify
Covid is making flu and other common viruses act in unfamiliar ways
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride
CDC lifts negative COVID test requirement for travelers entering the United States
Two mothers speak out as hundreds gather to protest gun violence
Teen arrested for making online threats ‘within the Juanita High School student community’
Kent gives $1.5 million payout to assistant police chief who had Nazi insignia on office door
Hundreds in Olympia ‘March for Our Lives’ Saturday to call for gun control legislation
KNKX Public Radio
What to expect from the second Jan. 6 committee hearing
The federal government is planning to phase out single-use plastics at national parks
KUOW Public Radio
Here’s What 8.6% Inflation Feels Like
Watch Live: House select committee on Jan. 6 Capitol attack holds second hearing on its investigation
‘This is a solvable problem.’ Sen. Murray calls for federal gun laws
State senator says she’s ‘had enough’ of gun safety obstruction (Kuderer)
New draft report says removing the Snake River dams would be best for salmon
‘Missing out.’ Some students with disabilities felt left behind during online schooling
KXLY (ABC)
Abortion rights in WA fall into limbo at religious hospitals
Q13 TV (FOX)
‘March for Our Lives’ protest led by students in Everett
WA’s mobile ‘Care-A-Van’ clinics celebrate one year, 15,000 vaccines
MyNorthwest
Juanita Highschool shut down following violent threats online
Theft of Burien’s Pride flags prompts police investigation
Most Washington voters strongly support a ban on assault weapons
Harrell vetoes bill to require landlords to report rents
Researchers at UW vote yes on unionization
The Stranger
Washington Wants to Ban Assault Weapons