Monday, June 13

WA residents rally, join national call for new gun laws to try to prevent mass shootings

With the pain of the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre still searing, people across Washington state joined the national March for Our Lives day of protests, imploring lawmakers to better regulate guns, and to honor those killed by gun violence. In Olympia, hundreds of educators and other supporters of new restrictions marched at the state Capitol, while at a smaller Seattle rally, two moms mourned sons shot to death years ago, and said their indelible grief was rekindled by Uvalde, and the racist slaughter at a Buffalo grocery store 10 days earlier. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Jennifer Buchanan)

‘Little army’ of 31 masked Patriot Front members arrested in Coeur d’Alene near Pride in the Park

Police in Coeur d’Alene arrested 31 masked members of a white nationalist group suspected of conspiring to riot in the city’s downtown on the same day as a scheduled and nearby Pride in the Park event. The arrested men of “Patriot Front” arrived in Coeur d’Alene inside a U-Haul truck that police pulled over for a traffic stop. Only one was from Idaho. The rest came from Washington, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming. Continue reading at The Spokesman-Review. (Colin Mulvany)

Berg: Support for small businesses key to jobs and economy

Our local small businesses are the strong beating heart of every community. So what can we do, together, to help our existing local businesses thrive and bring more new small businesses from idea to reality? This issue is important because half of all workers in Washington state are employed by small businesses, not corporate giants. Continue reading at The Everett Herald.

Associated Press

Psychiatric evaluations of school shooter to remain sealed

Forecasters issue flood watch for Columbia River

Bellingham Herald

Residents rally for gun control at Bellingham ‘March for Our Lives’

Despite the pandemic and restricted border, 2021 was a big year for these Whatcom retailers

It’s an opportunity to ‘learn ways to be truly inclusive’ of BIPOC in Whatcom County

Whatcom returns to CDC’s ‘medium’ COVID risk level, but 3 regions in county at ‘low’ level

Capital Press

Bird flu surfaces in Yakima County

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: Snake River dams report leaves many questions

Editorial: In Our View: Cheers & Jeers: Port possibilities; rotten rumors (Cleveland)

Editorial: In Our View: Arming teachers won’t stop mass shootings

Everett Herald

Property values soar 32% in Snohomish County due to hot housing market

‘Back in our home’: Tulalips celebrate Salmon Ceremony return

Hundreds turn out in Everett for protest against gun violence

If this dike fails, Stanwood goes underwater

Your chance to quiz those who are running the ferry system

Foes of state’s capital gains tax drop plans for initiative

Column: Jan. 6 hearing was brutal, reassuring, unfiltered

Editorial: Window closing for Congress to act on gun violence

Opinion: Support for small businesses key to jobs and economy (Berg)

Opinion: First hearing makes convincing case against Trump

Opinion: White supremacy’s threats present clear danger

Opinion: Climate change a thorny problem for U.S. military

News Tribune

31 masked Patriot Front members arrested in North Idaho near LGBTQ Pride event

Tacoma and Pierce County’s ‘white hot’ housing market has cooled. It’s about time

Olympian

New WA gun laws go into effect on July 1. Here is what you need to know

Thurston County public health to close down COVID-19 vaccine clinic for good

Peninsula Daily News

Public meetings on ferry system starting Tuesday

Puget Sound Business Journal

Column: Inclusivity isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s good for business.

Seattle mayor vetoes bill that would require landlords to report apartment rents

Seattle Times

What you need to know about access to COVID antiviral drugs and therapeutics in King County and WA

Conflicts escalate amid surge in WA solar farm proposals

WA reacts to Jan. 6 hearing: Dems laud committee, GOP challengers push false conspiracy theories

WA lawmakers, others call for gun licenses and assault weapon ban (Berry)

WA residents rally, join national call for new gun laws to try to prevent mass shootings

‘We’re not colorblind’: Two years after George Floyd, WA Supreme Court tries to chart a different path on race

Five WA men among 31 Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho

Skagit Valley Herald

Big Lake residents propose fix for beaver dam, flooding

The Spokesman-Review

‘Little army’ of 31 masked Patriot Front members arrested in Coeur d’Alene near Pride in the Park

Tri-City Herald

These middle school kids are restoring old Eastern WA ag land to its natural habitat

Richland homeowners worry about nearby wetlands. They want apartment project halted

Tri-Cities students lead call for changing gun laws during Richland march

CDC ups Benton County’s COVID infection ranking. More people have died

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Dayton County broadband service coming in early 2023

Washington Post

Trump pushed ‘big lie’ despite being told election fraud claims were false, aides testify

Covid is making flu and other common viruses act in unfamiliar ways

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride

CDC lifts negative COVID test requirement for travelers entering the United States

Two mothers speak out as hundreds gather to protest gun violence

Teen arrested for making online threats ‘within the Juanita High School student community’

Kent gives $1.5 million payout to assistant police chief who had Nazi insignia on office door

Hundreds in Olympia ‘March for Our Lives’ Saturday to call for gun control legislation

KNKX Public Radio

What to expect from the second Jan. 6 committee hearing

The federal government is planning to phase out single-use plastics at national parks

KUOW Public Radio

Here’s What 8.6% Inflation Feels Like

Watch Live: House select committee on Jan. 6 Capitol attack holds second hearing on its investigation

‘This is a solvable problem.’ Sen. Murray calls for federal gun laws

State senator says she’s ‘had enough’ of gun safety obstruction (Kuderer)

New draft report says removing the Snake River dams would be best for salmon

‘Missing out.’ Some students with disabilities felt left behind during online schooling

KXLY (ABC)

Abortion rights in WA fall into limbo at religious hospitals

Q13 TV (FOX)

‘March for Our Lives’ protest led by students in Everett

WA’s mobile ‘Care-A-Van’ clinics celebrate one year, 15,000 vaccines

MyNorthwest

Juanita Highschool shut down following violent threats online

Theft of Burien’s Pride flags prompts police investigation

Most Washington voters strongly support a ban on assault weapons

Harrell vetoes bill to require landlords to report rents

Researchers at UW vote yes on unionization

The Stranger

Washington Wants to Ban Assault Weapons