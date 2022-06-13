Troop J Weekly Report (06/06/22-06/12/22)

# of School Visits conducted – 2

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 1

# of DV Arrests – 0

06-06-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Calais. Todd Troiani (38) of Baileyville was found to be operating a motor vehicle that was not registered, inspected, insured, and had falsely attached registration plates. Todd’s vehicle was towed, and he was summonsed with a court date.

06-08-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Machiasport. Jacob Vande Sande (18) of East Machias was stopped for many defective motor vehicle violations. During the traffic stop he was found to be in possession of alcohol by a minor. Jacob was summonsed as a result of the traffic stop.

Trooper Travis Chapman responded to Yu Takeout in Hancock where counterfeit money was attempted to be exchanged for food. After an investigation, it was likely an unintended event and no charges were pressed.

06-09-22

Corporal Blaine Silk received a complaint in Sullivan reporting a checkbook was stolen from a residence. Investigation continues.

Corporal Blaine Silk received a complaint of criminal mischief in Gouldsboro, reporting that the two passenger side tires were sliced while it was parked beside the road in Sullivan.

06-10-22

Trooper Owen Reed summonsed Nicholas Bailey (33) of Blue Hill, for Operating After Suspension after a traffic stop in Sedgwick.

Sergeant Jeff Ingemi arrested James Knox (56) of Calais, for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs after a traffic stop in Calais. A passenger, James Knox (24) of Machias was also arrested for having an active warrant for his arrest. Trooper Kim Sawyer and Deputy Ethan Stevens assisted.

06-11-20

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Calais. Kathryn Archer (19) of Princeton was found to be operating without a license and operating with an expired registration exceeding 150 days. She was charged and summonsed with a court date.

Trooper Einar Mattson received a complaint of a stolen ATV Side X Side from a camp in Eastbrook. Investigation continues.