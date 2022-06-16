Academy Kids Dental, Vision, and Orthodontics Helps Prepare Kids with a Dental, Eye Exam, or Orthodontic Consult
Back-to-school time is a great opportunity to make sure that kid's teeth and eyes are healthy and ready for the year ahead.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's back to school time! Get kids prepared for the upcoming school year by scheduling a dental, eye exam, or orthodontic consultation today. The new school year is right around the corner, and it's time to make sure that children are ready for what's ahead. Academy Kids Dental, Vision, and Orthodontics helps children get ready, starting with an appointment at an Academy Kids Dental, Vision and Orthodontics location.
They offer comprehensive oral and vision exams for children, as well as consultations for age-appropriate services, including braces, retainers, and–in many locations–clear aligners. Their team of dedicated professionals will work together to create a personalized treatment plan that will help kids achieve their best smile possible.
Dental exams can spot tooth decay, gum disease, and other issues that cause health problems and cause school absences. Vision exams by an Optometrist can detect eye conditions such as astigmatism, lazy eye, and many other vision issues that can affect how well a child learns. In addition, an orthodontist can offer advice on whether braces or retainers are needed to help with their bite alignment or teeth spacing issues.
Every Academy Kids Dental, Vision and Orthodontics practice has a friendly staff who are happy to help answer any questions about their services. For more information about services or scheduling, please contact a nearby location today!
About the Company:
Academy Kids Dental, Vision and Orthodontics is passionate about making every child’s visit an adventure. Their team of dental professionals is all licensed and certified, and they boast years of experience working with children. Academy Kids Dental, Vision and Orthodontics believes in building healthy habits early on, which is why they focus on education and prevention first and foremost. Their team works diligently to make sure that your child feels safe, comfortable, and free to ask questions as they learn about their health. They work to maintain a fun and friendly atmosphere for all their patients, as they believe that every dental or vision care visit should be a fun and comfortable experience for every child that walks through their doors.
