UPDATE: She has been located safely. Thank you.

SILVER ALERT

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year old Penelope Crabtree of Sebago. Crabtree was last seen Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Morning Glory Diner at 78 Portland Road in Bridgton at approximately 10:00 a.m. Crabtree, who suffers from dementia and vision problems is driving a white 2014 Nissan Juke SV, Maine Registration Plate 9612NA. Crabtree is a white female, 5’05”, 185 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Crabtree has a history of confusion and losing her way while driving. Most recently she was the subject of a Silver Alert on June 6, 2022.

Anyone who sees Penelope Crabtree or has information should call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 207-893-2810.

Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

