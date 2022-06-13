Pearl Scan Invests in the Latest Microfiche and Aperture Card Scanning and Digital Conversion Technology
Among our micro media digitisation services, the new scanners will revolutionise our document scanning bureau to the new age digital conversion technology.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl Scan celebrates the company’s investment in the latest micro-imaging technology and the ways it assists its document scanning operations to more efficiency, availability, and sustainability. The scanners exhibit latest digitisation and image processing features and at a very high speed, enabling Pearl Scan’s document scanning bureau to turnaround high volume projects in a much short-time frame, enabling its customers to benefit from high-speed digital conversion and cost saving.
The investment has been made in the two specific micro-media formats: Microfiche Scanning Services (16mm, 35mm, COMBI and COM) and Aperture Card Scanning Services (35mm and Hollerith Indexed).
“We are excited to show our customers and partners, the industry advancements in the Microfiche Digitisation Technology, not only in equipment manufacturing but also how it has revolutionised the microfiche scanning services industry” told by Naveed Ashraf, Managing Director Pearl Scan Group at their technology & services meeting.
Commitment to Quality
Pearl Scan’s commitment to delivering quality digitisation and conversion services, is helping customers meet their digital archiving, disaster recovery and compliance goals. Pearl Scan has followed a strategic approach with a long-term vision of discovering, developing and delivering a portfolio of digital conversion services and solutions. This portfolio allows Pearl Scan to have a one-stop approach, which combines offerings of secure collection of the material, digital conversion, local and cloud based document archiving systems for long-term storage with in-house teams of software engineers with integration expertise to identify and provide the best possible solution for each specific customer’s requirements.
Lifecycle solutions
From a few hundred to hundreds of thousands of microfiche digital conversion offerings to comprehensive document management solutions, Pearl Scan offers an array of document scanning services designed to improve any organisation’s document management set up and enables customers to get more from their ROI and to focus on their core competency.
Over the last few weeks, Customers were invited to view the latest technology and provide feedback on how this will impact on their plans to scan and convert large volumes of archives. Our digitisation support team was on hand to explain to our customers how modern microfiche and aperture card equipment availability to our document scanning offerings can help us to achieve our Image Quality goals, specifically in high volume archive digitisation projects. The technology acquired assists with proactive maintenance services and equipment analysis by monitoring critical machine parameters, obtaining real-time alerts, analysing operational trends and predicting failures and receiving repair recommendations which allows our engineers to promptly fix any issues and reduce machine downtime.
Driving technology and automation
Achieving sustainability goals requires the bulk digitisation industry to continually strive for operational improvement. Fully optimising operations delivers the highest quality and productivity at the lowest cost and least possible production impact.
Pearl Scan has recognised that technology and automation are critical components for substantially improving scanners uptime availability and productivity. Through Pearl Scan’s Digital Bureau services, we offer customers scalable solutions to meet their objectives and fit specific needs. Our investment in digital image conversion and post scan image processing technology focuses on the real value that the technology can deliver to our customers.
Pearl Scan Group specialises in microfiche, aperture cards and microfilm scanning and conversion services in the UK as well as providing these services to clients in Europe and USA. Their clients include the BBC, BskyB, BT, BAE Systems and many government authorities.
Public Relations Contact
info@pearl-scan.co.uk
Holly Lawton
Pearl Scan Solutions Ltd
1618327991 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn