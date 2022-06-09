Pearl Scan Historic Step Towards Net-Zero
Today a leading document scanning company announces its policy that takes a historic step towards net-zero with the end of purchases of petrol and diesel cars.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl Scan Group, a leading document scanning services company in the United Kingdom, announces its policy that takes a historic step towards net-zero with the end of purchases of petrol and diesel cars.
The news came in when Naveed Ashraf, Managing Director of the Pearl Scan Group announced this morning that we have committed to phasing out the purchase of new petrol and diesel cars by 2025 and vans by 2030.
Transitioning to zero emission cars and vans
Following consultation with stakeholders, industry and the wider public, a 2-phased approach to the process was announced today (Wednesday 08th June, 2022).
Step 1, will see the phase-out for the purchase of new petrol and diesel cars by 2025
Step 2, will see the phase-out for the purchase of new petrol and diesel vans by 2030.
Today, a driver is never more than 25 miles away from a rapid Charge-Point anywhere along England’s motorways and major roads. In November 2020, the Prime Minister put the UK on course to be the fastest nation in the G7 to decarbonise cars and vans - announcing that all new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be phased out by the end of the decade. Pearl Scan’s step towards zero emissions has also recognised that the electric vehicles offer a great reduction in the overall transport costs for businesses, especially for fleet vehicles used for the collection and delivery services, technical support trips and Sales meetings where regular journeys are carried out of up to 100 miles per day. It also acknowledges that electric vehicles are more expensive to purchase but they have significantly lower running costs when compared to petrol or diesel equivalents.
Delivering Pearl Scan’s commitments will bring about benefits that will be felt right across its logistics, sales and operations throughout the country. As electric motoring will also become cheaper over a period of time than petrol or diesel driven vehicles. This transition will support levelling-up by creating jobs and economic growth. We are already seeing this take place, with large in vestments announced by the major car manufacturers who have committed to build electric models in the UK.
Electric cars provide us cleaner streets making our towns and cities a better place to live and work. The research shows that in over a year, just one electric car on the roads can save an average 1.5 million grams of CO2 which is the equivalent of four return flights from London to Barcelona.
Now that we have set the direction of our investment in the electric vehicle, this plan sets out the actions that Pearl Scan will take to deliver these ambitions, by bringing together our commitments on investment, commitment to our environmental system (En BS 14001) and our fleet policy changes over the course of this period and beyond.
Pearl Scan is committed to introduce a new road vehicle CO2 emissions regime and will invest £250,000 for the electric vehicle change over and plug-in electric chargers supplied to all employees at work and at their residence by 2024.
Pearl Scan's step towards net-zero further ensures its commitment to a cleaner and healthier environment, as the electric motors are simply more efficient than petrol and diesel vehicles, as more of the energy put in the battery ends up being used to drive the car. Especially when the electric vehicles are driven in the cities these waste less energy - and another major factor is that there are simply no tailpipe emissions of air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particles.
Our employees will also benefit from the Zero emission cars favourable company car tax rates until at least March 2025 as announced by the government.
Pearl Scan Group specialises in digitisation and conversion of paper documents, microfilm and microfiche conversion and book digitisation to high quality digital format. It’s operations are worldwide, however the major stock of its shares is in the United Kingdom.
