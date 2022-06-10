Pearl Scan Achieves ISO 27001 Information Security Certification
A leading document scanning services company in the United Kingdom recognised by the global standard for its commitment to information security managementLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl Scan Solutions has announced that it has again achieved both ISO 27001 (Information Security) certifications. These accreditations reinforce the company’s commitment to achieving the highest level of compliance, security and information management to support its global customer base.
“Pearl Scan are in a period of rapid expansion, and as we add new customers and solutions to advance our range of document scanning services, we are also committed to maintaining the highest level of internal security possible,” said Naveed Ashraf, Managing Director at Pearl Scan Group. “Our experienced internal security team has been working around the clock to ensure we meet the stringent requirements expected by the market in these times. In conjunction with ISO 27001, and in-house implemented quality, security and compliance procedures, this allows us to deliver peace of mind scanning services to our clients.”
Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), 27001 is a comprehensive security management standard that specifies a set of best practices and controls. Benefits of Pearl Scan’s ISO 27001 certification include:
Increased reliability and security of systems and information
Improved customer and business partner confidence
Increased business resilience
Alignment with customer requirements
Improved management processes and integration with risk strategies
Pearl Scan’s ISO 27001 certification allows us to work with customers to meet their compliance needs and expectations for security controls and information handling. The ISO 27001 certification establishes our leadership commitment to Information Security by ensuring proper organisational awareness, communications and objectives for the Information Security Program. The ISO 27001 certification provides a set of policies, which align with our data security commitments to comply with relevant laws and regulations. We will continue to take a comprehensive approach to information security in order to securely handle confidential information in the document management services we provide and build a relationship of trust with our clients.
About Pearl Scan
Pearl Scan is the UK’s leading provider of outsourced document scanning services, data entry services and document management solutions. By using in-house digital scanning equipment, Pearl Scan can apply its digitisation solutions to any business or organisation’s needs. Throughout their 19 year history, they’ve scanned everything from historical files, delicate books and large scale drawings, to sensitive HR information, company invoicing documents and tiny microfiche film. Their hands-on approach allows them to transform any item a client may have into a convenient and space-saving electronic image, regardless of its size or shape.
Once captured, Pearl Scan’s service goes beyond simply bringing archives online – it makes them work for their clients. Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR Scanning and Conversion), users can harvest the data from their documents and access it via fully-searchable and editable PDFs. This streamlined service removes the risk of human error whilst vastly increasing productivity time, and is particularly useful for those working in the legal or finance sectors where time and accuracy are key.
