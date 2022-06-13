Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of former State Representative Sherry F. Huber:
“I am deeply saddened to learn of Sherry’s passing,” said Governor Janet Mills. “She was a friend, a trailblazer, a public servant, and a fierce and effective advocate for reproductive health care and for the protection of our cherished lands and waters. I will miss her, but I am grateful for her decades worth of important work – a legacy that will live on for generations to come.”
