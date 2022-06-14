CRB Monitor and RiskScout Partner to offer commercial BSA/AML Platform for Cannabis and Emerging Market Businesses

Licensing Agreement Integrates CRB Monitor’s Marijuana Business Data within RiskScout’s Enhanced Due Diligence Platform

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRB Monitor, the nation’s leading provider of cannabis corporate intelligence, announced its newly formed partnership with RiskScout to offer a commercial BSA/AML platform that streamlines complex compliance processes to verify, onboard, and manage emerging market businesses including cannabis. The licensing agreement will integrate CRB Monitor’s marijuana-related business, licensing, and violations data within RiskScout’s enhanced due diligence platform.

Steven Kemmerling, Founder & CEO of CRB Monitor, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with RiskScout, which successfully guides financial institutions through complex and high-risk banking compliance challenges. As federal and state regulatory hurdles continue to evolve for the cannabis industry, integrating CRB Monitor’s data within RiskScout’s enhanced due diligence platform will help ensure that banks and credit unions don’t run afoul of the rules.”

Justin Fischer, Co-Founder and CEO of RiskScout, commented "We share CRB Monitor’s objective of reducing the cost and complexity of banking and financial services for the cannabis industry. We’re excited about the partnership and added value for our users because CRB Monitor has the most comprehensive cannabis licensing data we've seen.”

About CRB Monitor

CRB Monitor empowers financial institutions and cannabis industry participants to manage better and monetize cannabis-related risks and opportunities. Known for its breadth, depth, and integrity, CRB Monitor has become the industry standard for cannabis-related market intelligence, with daily coverage of over 62,000 Tier 1 CRBs, 115,000 marijuana business licenses, 100,000 beneficial owners, and 1,800 cannabis-linked securities. CRB Monitor was founded in 2014 and is led by a team of banking, investment management, and corporate intelligence veterans. CRB Monitor is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About RiskScout

RiskScout is a commercial BSA platform that streamlines complex compliance in verifying, onboarding, and managing emerging market businesses such as hemp, cannabis, private ATMs, crypto, MSBs and more. Built by a team of former bankers, regulators, technologists and fintech professionals, RiskScout removes the BSA/AML business obstacle of risk underwriting and due diligence through automation to help banks scale growth, not overhead. Where others see risk, we see opportunity. For more information, visit www.riskscout.com.

